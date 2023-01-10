Brierley to Demonstrate Latest in Loyalty Program Innovations with Facial Verification Technology at NRF 2023

Integration with PopID technology revolutionizes the way consumers participate in loyalty programs and redeem rewards

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brierley, an internationally recognized industry leader in customer loyalty, announced today that it will exhibit its state-of-the-art platform, LoyaltyonDemand, with PopID’s leading facial verification technology at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show in New York, January 15-17, 2023. This point-of-sale integration will enhance the customer experience and increase customer engagement by making it easier than ever for loyalty program members to participate and redeem rewards with facial verification.

PopID provides a safe, secure authentication service to verify an individual’s identity based on facial biometrics for applications such as loyalty, payment and entry. Most recently, PopID’s innovative technology was utilized as part of a pay with your face solution for contactless payments at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

In Brierley’s booth #1044 on the NRF Expo floor, attendees can experience firsthand how the PopID technology seamlessly integrates with the LoyaltyonDemand platform. After registering on a personal device, attendees can check into the kiosk at the booth using facial verification to earn loyalty points and redeem them for prizes.

“Brierley has been a pioneer in the loyalty industry for more than 35 years, and today we are transforming loyalty for the future to help retailers increase customer engagement and make their customer relationships more profitable,” said Bill Swift, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Brierley. “By making it easier for consumers to participate in loyalty programs and redeem rewards with Brierley LoyaltyonDemand and PopID, retailers can create competitive advantage and drive increased revenues.”

Also at NRF, John Miller, CEO of PopID and Chairman of Cali Group, will join Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard, Collaborative Innovator General at Bal Harbour Shops, and Barbara Hagen, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ThriftBooks, in a Big Ideas Panel at NRF hosted by Don Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Consulting Officer at Brierley. The panel, “Awaken Loyalty and Engagement with Your Customers,” will explore key strategies and tactics brand marketers should use to forge enduring and meaningful connections with their customers, such as emotional loyalty, clienteling, hyper-personalization, loyalty gamification and more.

Brierley has created and improved customer loyalty solutions for brand names around the world, helping them secure the loyalty of millions of customers worldwide. Its cloud-based LoyaltyonDemand platform is highly configurable with everything brands need to execute a loyalty strategy and measure its success. Machine learning, artificial intelligence and automation enable analytics and better understanding of customers and next steps, including the ability to incentivize customers on the spot.

To learn more about Brierley and their award-winning loyalty programs at NRF:

Visit Brierley at Booth #1044 on the Expo floor, January 15-17, 2023.

Attend the “Awaken Loyalty and Engagement with Your Customers” Big Ideas Panel on January 15, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. on Expo Stage 2.

About Brierley

Brierley is the industry leader in transforming loyalty around the world, focused on turning client challenges into successful and profitable loyalty program solutions. Brierley brings together innovative thought leadership, unparalleled expertise, and advanced technologies to help brands gain new customers, increase engagement, and improve retention. In addition to their advanced LoyaltyOnDemand® platform, Brierley offers a full breadth of loyalty marketing services to drive unprecedented loyalty success including program design, strategy, creative, research, analytics, customer insights, and more digital solutions.

Brierley is headquartered in Frisco, TX, with offices around the globe. For more information on Brierley, visit www.brierley.com.

