Brian O’Kelley Joins LiveRamp Board of Directors

Former CEO and co-founder of AppNexus brings robust advertising technology expertise to LiveRamp’s board

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of Brian O’Kelley to its board of directors. Previously the CEO and co-founder of AppNexus, which was acquired by AT&T in 2018, O’Kelley is currently CEO of Scope3, a company leading decarbonization in media and advertising through end-to-end emissions measurement across the supply chain. Prior to co-founding AppNexus, he co-founded Waybridge, a supply-chain platform for commodities, and was Chief Technology Officer of Right Media, a digital advertising exchange acquired by Yahoo in 2007.

“I am thrilled to welcome Brian to LiveRamp’s board,” said CEO Scott Howe. “Brian is an innovator in data science and programmatic advertising, with a deep understanding of the advertising technology ecosystem. I know he will be a strong advocate and advisor as we continue to empower our customers to build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data.”

In addition to being an active board member of Tech:NYC, O’Kelley has received numerous professional accolades in recent years, such as Crain’s “40 Under 40,” Adweek 50, and Silicon Alley 100 lists. In 2012, he was recognized as an “EY Entrepreneur of the Year” in the New York region. O’Kelley graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science in engineering in computer science.

“I’ve long admired LiveRamp as the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies, and I’m excited to join the Board,” added O’Kelley. “I look forward to drawing on my experience in advertising technology to support LiveRamp as it expands its collaboration platform for the evolving needs of global marketers.”

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform trusted by forward-looking global companies to connect customer data from anywhere to everywhere. The category-defining pioneer with decades of expertise in online-offline identity resolution, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for a 360° customer view in the modern data stack through secure, privacy-first collaboration within companies, across companies, and between companies and their media and marketing partners to personalize and improve the customer journey. For more information, visit www.liveramp.com.

