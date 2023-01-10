Brett Moss Joins DAS42 as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Proven Technology Services Veteran Will Lead Company’s Client Engagement, Growth, and Development

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAS42, a provider of award-winning full-stack data technology implementation and advisory services, today announced the appointment of Brett Moss to the position of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In this newly created role, Moss will strengthen client engagement and help bring the Company’s cloud-based data analytics services to more enterprise customers. DAS42, with funding raised in 2021 from private equity firm M/C Partners, will continue to invest in the talent development, partnerships and delivery efforts that have driven exceptional results for clients and widespread industry recognition.

“Brett is joining the Company to lead growth at an exciting stage in our trajectory. His deep understanding of the technology and cloud services space and alignment with our passion for providing unparalleled client service make him the perfect leader to help drive our growth into the future,” said Nick Amabile, CEO of DAS42. “I look forward to working closely alongside him.”

“Demand for data analytics services is exploding and DAS42 is exceptionally well positioned to provide those services to enterprise customers,” said Moss. “I am excited to leverage the Company’s key partnerships and high quality service to deliver value for our customers.”

Moss joins DAS42 with a track record of building and leading high performance teams in fast-paced, client-driven environments. As a former Senior Vice President of Global Solutions Management at Ensono, a former M/C Partners portfolio company, Moss was a key proponent in launching Ensono’s cloud practice while also leading a number of client engagement functions during his tenure.

“DAS42’s people and expertise are its superpower,” said Julia Senior, Partner at M/C Partners. “We are thrilled to add Brett to the leadership team and look forward to his contributions in furthering the Company’s position as a leader in the data analytics services industry.”

About DAS42



DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services, a Snowflake Elite Services partner, and the recipient of the 2022 Snowflake Americas Innovation Partner of the Year Award. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world’s largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

