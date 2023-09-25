Brené Brown to Keynote Workhuman Live 2024 Taking Place April 15-18 in Austin, Texas

Use code WHL24-BRENE15 for 15 percent off your general admission ticket to the conference on the cutting edge of HR

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–More insights, less noise. More connection, less distraction. More relationships, less dissonance. Workhuman Live 2024 is back in Austin, Texas to bring today’s HR teams an event focused on what matters most: the solutions to the biggest challenges faced at work today. Workhuman is thrilled to announce that renowned researcher, professor, and Texas native Brené Brown will keynote the show, which is happening April 15-18, 2024, at the Austin Convention Center. Taking the stage again five years after her last appearance, Brown will discuss how to lead with bravery and cultivate a culture of courage, helping HR leaders cut out the clutter and focus in on what matters most.





Brown has spent the past two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy, delivering refreshingly real insights in her New York Times bestselling books, award-winning podcasts, as well as her recent specials on Netflix and HBO Max. Her work gained widespread attention after her TED Talk The Power of Vulnerability in 2010, which remains one of the most-viewed TED Talks in history with over 60 million views. Brown last took the Workhuman Live stage in 2019 where she shared key, research-backed skills to help the audience embrace “Daring Leadership” and use both courage and vulnerability to succeed in the future of work. And In 2020, Brown spoke with Workhuman CEO and founder Eric Mosley on her award-winning Dare to Lead podcast, where the two thought leaders discussed the power of purpose, finding meaning, and the impact of social recognition.

After nine years of pulling off the industry’s most transformative conference, Workhuman knows what today’s HR leaders are up against. Right now, HR leaders are being asked to do it all and the reality is that they can’t. The most powerful solutions often have one thing in common – they don’t try to do it all. The best solutions come from asking the right questions, uncovering an underlying problem, and addressing it with laser focus. At Workhuman Live 2024, there will be more targeted sessions and workshops featuring the industry’s top speakers, researchers, and futurists. Workhuman Live 2024 will focus on what’s causing the workplace pain, and what leaders can do about it.

For more information about Workhuman Live 2024 and for updates on future keynotes and speakers, please visit www.workhumanlive.com.

Registration is now open, and those interested in attending can use the code WHL24-BRENE15 for 15% off general admission tickets.

