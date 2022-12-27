Braze to Present at Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced it will participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. Bill Magnuson, cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, will engage in a fireside chat with Needham Senior Software Analyst Scott Berg at 11:00 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible on the Braze Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces in New York, Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Medium-Sized Workplaces, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

