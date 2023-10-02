Braze Named a Leader in 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.





“We feel this recognition demonstrates both our leadership in defining the future of customer engagement, and consistent execution against our long-term vision for the space,” said Bill Magnuson, Co-founder and CEO of Braze. “Aided by our partners and customer community, the Braze platform continues to deliver tremendous return on investment to global companies of all sizes. We’re excited to continue working with this incredible community of marketers and customer engagement professionals as they utilize Braze to evolve their customer engagement practices, delivering better experiences to their customers and driving better outcomes for their business along the way.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about the Braze platform’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, By Rob Brosnan, Benjamin Bloom, Tia Smart, Julia Multedo, Greg Carlucci, September 26, 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Braze



Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York, 2023 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Contacts

Simone Groper



Communications Manager



press@braze.com