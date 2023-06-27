Braze Launches Braze Instant Insights, a Suite of Snowflake Native Apps, in the Data Cloud

The company has also been awarded the Powered by Snowflake award at the fifth annual Data Drivers Awards for North America

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE) today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the beta launch of Braze Instant Insights, a suite of Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace. The collection of Analytics Apps was built using the Snowflake Native Application Framework and will enable joint customers to unlock and drive the value of their data.





Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake’s high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“The Snowflake Native App Framework enables Braze to build in the Data Cloud and bring its app directly to customer’s data to drive value,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. “By building Snowflake Native Apps, Braze is helping customers mobilize their data securely.”

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred Native Apps are currently in development spanning multiple industries and use cases. Braze intends to make Braze Instant Insights available in order to easily bring unique insights to end users and enable them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake, Braze can create new revenue streams by offering an app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data. The beta version of Braze Instant Insights is an advanced analytics engine that can be utilized by Braze customers to leverage real-time insights, data, and advanced analytics to create personalized, strategic cross-channel marketing campaigns in Braze.

Braze was also awarded the Powered by Snowflake award at the fifth annual Data Drivers Awards for North America. Snowflake’s annual Data Drivers Awards winners represent the top individuals and organizations leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud to innovate, grow, and drive value for their customers. The award recognizes how by being Powered by Snowflake, Braze is transforming the marketing and technology industries, enabling customers to visualize and action on granular event-level data through secure data sharing, driving key customer-centric interactions.

“We are honored to receive the Powered By Snowflake award at Snowflake Summit. This recognition is a true testament to our commitment to helping the world’s best brands unlock the power of their first-party data to create brilliant, personalized customer engagement campaigns,” said Jon Hyman, cofounder and CTO of Braze. “In continuing our mission, we’re excited to join Snowflake in ushering in a new era of data collaboration by bringing [a beta version of] Braze Instant Insights to our customers, enabling them to create and analyze even more impactful and creative customer engagement strategies in real-time and at scale.”

Learn more about where to find Braze at Snowflake Summit here. Learn more about Snowflake’s continued innovations, and how it is enabling organizations to distribute and monetize leading apps at scale in the Data Cloud here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here, and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

