Braze Introduces Feature Flags and Unveils New Low-Code and AI Product Innovations at Ninth Annual Forge Customer Conference

Braze Feature Flags drive personalization and enable more efficient marketing and product teams

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today introduced new product innovations, including Feature Flags, an agile feature management tool that allows brands to create meaningful experiences at scale, which is designed to drive in-product conversions and revenue for brands. Feature Flags pair with the customer journey orchestration to enable brands to deliver and improve personalized experiences in their mobile and web applications. Jon Hyman, Cofounder and CTO of Braze, announced Feature Flags, along with other upcoming product innovations at the company’s annual customer conference, Forge at Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.





In today’s highly saturated world, consumers have more choices than ever about where to spend their time and money. Contextually relevant and personalized experiences are what set successful brands apart when reaching their target audience. According to Deloitte, organizations with mature personalization strategies report nearly 2x improvements in customer engagement, 1.5x improvement in customer loyalty, and 1.5x increase in revenue per customer. With Feature Flags, brands are able to more easily deliver and improve personalized experiences in mobile and web applications by unlocking relevant features and functionality for customers in the app or website using first-party customer data in Braze. Feature Flags integrate seamlessly with customer journey orchestration and are designed to assist brands in increasing their operational efficiency by breaking down silos between marketing and product teams to create campaigns faster, which, in turn, may reduce customer operational costs.

“With Braze Feature Flags, we were able to reduce campaign development time by 50%,” said Paolo Sabatinelli, Chief Product Officer of Immobiliare.it. “The tool has been instrumental in allowing us to easily coordinate feature releases with customer messaging with a single click and eliminate risks of inconsistency in segment targeting. Our product teams have been able to run with feature flags and collect valuable insights efficiently and independently, enabling us to provide the seamless and personalized experiences to our customers that they have come to expect.”

In addition to Feature Flags, Braze announced an upcoming Landing Pages product that can help brands easily capture information on prospects and convert them into leads and loyal customers. Landing Pages is designed to reduce technical complexities for marketing teams of all sizes and resource levels with its low-code visual editor to build and launch custom landing pages from Braze. With Landing Pages, brands can retain customers by seamlessly capturing first-party data from new and existing customers, which can help drive further monetization for customers.

New AI Products Encourage Marketers to Efficiently Experiment

Braze also announced upcoming additions to its Sage AI by Braze™ products aimed at helping marketers save time with efficient experimentation that guides them toward the most personalized and relevant customer engagement experiences. These products include:

AI Recommendations : Braze has launched a beta version of AI Recommendations engine that uses machine learning (ML) to match relevant items from Braze Catalogs with the customers most likely to buy them. This feature is designed to create personalized experiences, which may result in increased revenue and boosted brand loyalty for customers.

: Braze has launched a beta version of AI Recommendations engine that uses machine learning (ML) to match relevant items from Braze Catalogs with the customers most likely to buy them. This feature is designed to create personalized experiences, which may result in increased revenue and boosted brand loyalty for customers. Canvas AI Step : Also in beta, the AI step in Braze Canvas Flow uses a third-party large language model (LLM) to quickly interpret user-provided inputs, like survey feedback, to determine the appropriate response and trigger messages. Brands can leverage the Canvas AI step to create meaningful customer journeys that can increase retention and support increased revenue.

: Also in beta, the AI step in Braze Canvas Flow uses a third-party large language model (LLM) to quickly interpret user-provided inputs, like survey feedback, to determine the appropriate response and trigger messages. Brands can leverage the Canvas AI step to create meaningful customer journeys that can increase retention and support increased revenue. Message Content Recommendations: Currently on Braze’s product roadmap, the objective of Message Content Recommendations will be to aid marketers in saving time and increasing conversions. This upcoming product is intended to recommend copy and content for messages created via native Braze channels, as well as predict which message variant will perform better based on proprietary predictive models without the need to run a full experiment.

“At Braze, we are continuing to push the boundaries when it comes to delivering the most personalized and well-tested brand experiences for our customers,” says Jon Hyman, Cofounder and CTO of Braze. “Forge was the perfect stage to share these exciting enhancements and our roadmap of product innovation that we are working diligently to deliver to our customers. By releasing Feature Flags, announcing Landing Pages, showcasing our extensive product roadmap in AI, data flexibility, and cross-channel engagement, we’re demonstrating our commitment to building powerful and cutting-edge customer engagement tools at Braze.”

In the past five months, Braze has released several product enhancements to help Braze customers improve customer engagement, including new and enhanced data features, new additions to the existing AI suite (Sage AI by Braze™), and a new suite of productivity features.

For more information about Braze Feature Flags, visit here. Learn more about how Immobiliare leverages Feature Flags here. Broadcast Forge 2023 sessions can be viewed here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding anticipated product development efforts and timelines, product design and performance and the potential benefits to customers therefrom. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual design, results, performance, product releases, or achievements to be materially different from any future design, results, performance, product releases, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results are included in Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 8, 2023 and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, Braze may discontinue any product that is in a Beta stage, or currently a part of its product roadmap, at any time in its sole discretion and/or may never make the product generally available. If the product does become generally available, the functionality may differ from as described herein. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York, 2023 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Contacts

Simone Illsley

Communications Manager



[email protected]