Braze Completes Acquisition of North Star – Launches Braze Australia

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of North Star, its exclusive reseller in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Moving forward the entity will do business as Braze Australia.

North Star became a Braze reseller in 2016, providing sales, onboarding, and customer success operations in the ANZ market for customers such as Canva and KFC Australia. The Braze Australia team will continue to provide these services to customers, while providing a direct market presence in the region and local market expertise from the former North Star team.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome the North Star team to Braze as they seamlessly transition into being Braze Australia and continue to build the modern customer engagement community in Australia and New Zealand,” said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. “Moving forward, Braze Australia will be able to provide more streamlined customer success, support, and services to both new and existing customers in the region, and we look forward to helping even more leading brands in ANZ to build meaningful and relevant customer relationships.”

About North Star

Australia and New Zealand’s most innovative brands have chosen to work with North Star to drive the most cutting-edge customer experiences through customer engagement platform, Braze. North Star has been the exclusive distributor of Braze in Australia & New Zealand since 2016, working with over 130+ fast-growing and iconic brands, by providing them with access to the world’s best customer engagement platform as well as local expertise. North Star has over 60 strategists, engineers and marketers who are experts in not only the Braze technology, but martech, data and growth marketing, allowing local brands to get the most value out of their Braze investment. North Star has been responsible for building a community of 1,000+ new-era marketers who combine data and creativity to drive new and innovative experiences for brands and their customers.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US and UK Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits resulting from the acquisition of North Star. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results is included in Braze’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

