Braze Announces New Additions to Existing Artificial Intelligence Capabilities for Better Customer Engagement Across the User Journey

The company unveils Sage AI by Braze to power new capabilities that help marketers quickly bring creative brilliance to life with automation, personalization, and predictive capabilities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced updates to its existing artificial intelligence capabilities, now collectively named Sage AI by Braze. In its next evolution, Sage AI by Braze consists of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities that are deeply integrated into the Braze platform, data flows and execution stack to power better, faster and more effective outcomes from engagement across the user journey.





“Launching Sage AI by Braze represents a significant leap forward in empowering marketers to unlock their creative potential, and drive better outcomes faster,” said Kevin Wang, Chief Product Officer for Braze. “Technology innovation has been in our DNA from the earliest days, and Braze has built AI capabilities for our customers for almost a decade. By automating complex tasks and providing powerful predictive capabilities, our advanced AI capabilities enable marketers to focus on the strategic aspects of their roles and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Sage AI by Braze is uniquely positioned to help marketers achieve better business outcomes with:

Comprehensive cross-channel data flows that power extensive first-party inputs into AI decisioning while unlocking optimization and personalization across many channels.

Real-time ingestion and execution of customer behavior, preference, and attribute data that powers AI to make faster, more accurate decisions.

Easily accessible and flexible experimentation that opens up more opportunities for AI optimization and personalization at every step of the customers journey.

Now more than ever, marketers are under immense pressure to deliver strong business results quickly with limited resources, while still building meaningful relationships with customers at scale. According to IDC, by 2026, 45% of the Global 2000 companies will leverage AI/ML to elevate context and nudge customers into unfamiliar and novel experiences that simultaneously improve sentiment metrics and brand upselling potential.*

The Sage AI by Braze launch includes:

Intelligent insights to drive hyper-personalized experiences: As consumers increasingly expect personalized experiences from brands, Braze has launched a beta version of AI Recommendation engine that uses ML to match relevant items from Braze Catalogs with the customers most likely to buy them. This feature can create hyper-personalized experiences with the potential to increase revenue and boost brand loyalty.

As consumers increasingly expect personalized experiences from brands, Braze has launched a beta version of AI Recommendation engine that uses ML to match relevant items from Braze Catalogs with the customers most likely to buy them. This feature can create hyper-personalized experiences with the potential to increase revenue and boost brand loyalty. Automation generative AI features to increase efficiency and creativity : Braze is unveiling an AI Content QA tool that leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology to check messages for tone, structure, grammar, and appropriate language before sending. Braze also plans to add generative AI into its Query Builder and SQL Segment Extension tools, which aims to empower teams to easily transform natural language prompts into powerful reports and audience segments.

: Braze is unveiling an AI Content QA tool that leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology to check messages for tone, structure, grammar, and appropriate language before sending. Braze also plans to add generative AI into its Query Builder and SQL Segment Extension tools, which aims to empower teams to easily transform natural language prompts into powerful reports and audience segments. Flexible experimentation tools to optimize customer journeys: Braze is bringing more optimization and automation directly into Canvas Flow, its no-code journey orchestration tool, with the Winning Path feature. Winning Path allows Braze users to run experiments throughout a customer journey and use ML statistical models to automatically send customers down the paths with the best performance. In addition to Winning Path, Braze plans to introduce a Personalized Path feature that will use predictive modeling to recommend the best path for each individual user, based on their attributes, preferences and behaviors. Braze is also planning an A/B Test Prediction feature that is intended to employ predictive analytics to forecast the best campaign strategy and optimize campaigns in record time.

These features will complement robust existing AI/ML capabilities in Braze, which includes predictive identification and targeting of customers most likely to churn, make purchases, and perform other events. Braze customers currently leverage Intelligent Timing, Selection, and Channel to help optimize message send time, channel selection, and conversions, and generative AI capabilities rapidly generate campaign copy and images. “I felt like I always used the same words, the same expressions, the same concept,” said Raffaella Accogli, Global CRM Manager, Activation at TheFork. “With the copywriting assistant, I can find a way to talk about the same concept using different words. And, it provides inspiration to develop new approaches.”

“AI, and specifically generative AI, is the competitive edge that is poised to transform the future day-to-day lives of marketers everywhere,” said Gerry Murray, Research Director at IDC. “Increased optimization and creativity are just the tip of the iceberg – AI’s potential for marketers goes much deeper. Advancing AI capabilities should be on every customer engagement vendor’s radar as marketers continue to seek more efficient and productive ways to evolve and strengthen the way they connect with their consumers.”

For more information about Sage AI by Braze, please visit: braze.com/product/sageaibybraze

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results are included in Braze’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this presentation, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

* IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Future of Customer Experience 2023 Predictions, # US48543222, October 2022

Contacts

Simone Groper



Communications Manager



press@braze.com