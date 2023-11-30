Braze Achieves the New AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Customer engagement leader deepens its relationship with AWS to enable high-performing and efficient cloud infrastructure for advertisers and marketers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), a customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Braze for its expertise in providing brands with customer engagement tools and strategies that empower marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions and services that offer enhanced cross-channel customer engagement experiences at scale.





As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Braze in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the marketing industry.

“Braze is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category,” said Matt McRoberts, SVP of Global Alliances of Braze. “As consumers increasingly expect personalized and meaningful cross-channel experiences, brands must have the necessary tools and strategies in place to build strong loyalty and retention. Our team is dedicated to helping brands create stronger, meaningful relationships with customers that drive business outcomes by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Braze.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding anticipated product performance of Braze and the potential benefits to customers therefrom. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results are included in Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 8, 2023 and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York, 2023 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Contacts

Simone Illsley



Communications Manager



[email protected]