Braniff Airways Announces Agreement With Southwest Airlines Federal Credit Union

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Braniff–Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International, announces that the company’s current employees and retirees can join Southwest Airlines Federal Credit Union, marking the first time that any airline’s retirees can join the popular credit union. The new agreement will enable Braniff employees and retirees to open checking accounts and enjoy the low interest rate car and home loans as well as the higher interest-bearing checking accounts offered by Southwest Airlines Credit Union, according to Braniff International Chairman Ben Cass.

Braniff Airways once operated its own credit union for more than 40 years, known as Braniff Airways Federal Credit Union. The credit union continued after Braniff ceased air operations in May 1982 and became DFW Federal Credit Union. The credit union eventually merged with Omni American Federal Credit Union, which was later merged with another credit union, making it difficult for Braniff employees and retirees to have access to banking services. Southwest Airlines FCU services are available online SWACU.org and at their DFW locations.

Braniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store www.braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.

Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff’s historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation’s Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company’s records retention facility in Arkansas

Braniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.

