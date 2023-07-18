Brandi Ascione Joins Underscore Marketing as EVP, Managing Director

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brandi Ascione has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP), Managing Director at Underscore Marketing, joining an all-star team of life sciences innovators commercializing brands through data-driven audience activation. Brandi joins Underscore’s leadership team having served more than sixteen years at Evolution Road where she played a key role in establishing and scaling the firm through leadership roles in its Consulting, Capabilities, and Business Excellence practices. In addition, her efforts in strategically scaling Evolution Road resulted in its recent sale to Evoke.









Brandi brings 25 years of professional experience developing and commercializing digital marketing and innovation strategies and solutions for the life sciences industry. Her expertise has played an integral role in increasing profitability and driving successful patient outcomes for over 15 life science organizations including BMS (Bristol Myers Squibb), Pfizer, Amgen, Vertex, and Novartis Oncology.

In her previous roles as a digital marketing change agent, Brandi focused on bringing new ideas to her clients to support both brand and customer objectives, satisfying their unique business challenges. Brandi created and launched innovation-centric processes enabling her teams to identify the highest priority solutions for clients to best achieve their goals through digital dynamics.

“I am delighted to be joining Underscore, where I will passionately and strategically leverage new methodologies in quantitative insights to advance the life sciences companies we serve. Becoming part of a collaborative team aligned by a values-based culture provides a rare opportunity to realize new professional goals and expand my lifelong commitment to learning. The opportunity to work in a leadership role in a growth-oriented organization with a mission aligned to improving patient lives and outcomes was too good to refuse.”

Brandi lives in New York’s Hudson Valley with her family, which includes her husband and two teenage children.

Lauren Boyer, Underscore’s CEO said, “We are absolutely delighted to integrate such a respected and admired strategic leader and are ready to empower Brandi in her newly defined position.”

About Underscore Marketing

Underscore Marketing provides nimble, data-driven media solutions and best-in-class analytics that empower life sciences brands to work smarter in reaching patients, caregivers, HCPs, and payors. We are the media agency of choice for emerging and start-up pharma, biopharma, medical device, and biotech companies commercializing unique solutions to a diverse array of patients.

Our A-team of experts help to launch & grow healthcare brands through strategic placements their audiences notice. Nuanced disease education and branded campaigns empower our clients to reach and engage their target cohorts effectively regardless of budget constraints. No two approaches are the same, and our measurement platforms provide efficient, turn-key programs that consistently return 2-10x greater ROI.

Learn more about us at: www.underscoremarketing.com

