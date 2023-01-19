Brambles ranked world’s third most sustainable company by Corporate Knights’ Global 100

CHEP operator recognized as sustainability leader in the circular economy

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brambles, a global leader in supply chain solutions operating through the CHEP brand, has been recognized as one of the world’s most sustainable companies for the third consecutive year. The company climbed to third place on Corporate Knights’ Global 100 list for 2023, which was announced at the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Launched in 2005, the annual ranking by Corporate Knights assesses and compares 6,720 of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, based on the social and environmental impact of their operations, revenues and investments.

Brambles’ performance in 2023, which improved from tenth to third position in the overall global ranking while also leading the Australia-Pacific region and its industry, reflects the positive impact of its circular business model on global supply chains.

Graham Chipchase, Brambles CEO, said: “The release of our 2025 Sustainability Strategy signaled Brambles’ intention to build on our sustainable circular model to pursue a regenerative vision.

“Being named the world’s third most sustainable company acknowledges the collective effort across every facet of our business toward those transformative sustainability goals. It also recognizes the contribution of our customers and partners who share this vision and continue to collaborate with us to shape the global supply chain for a regenerative future.”

Toby Heaps, Corporate Knights CEO, said: “As a leader in carbon productivity and board diversity, and with 100% sustainable investments and revenue shaping its business, Brambles is demonstrating how companies can reap financial rewards while making socially and environmentally responsible business decisions. As the transition to a sustainable economy ramps up, Global 100 companies like Brambles are in the lead and positioned for continued success in the future.”

Brambles’ ranking on Corporate Knights’ Global 100 list is the latest in a succession of sustainability recognitions and awards by global indices and ratings agencies. This includes ranking first for its industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and earning double A ratings from CDP for transparency and action on climate and forests.

In December, Brambles also reconfirmed its continued support of the UN Global Compact, integrating these principles into its business strategy, culture and daily operations.

About Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)

Under the CHEP brand, Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust Brambles to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, Brambles created one of the world’s most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling’. Brambles primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. The Group employs more than 12,000 people and owns approximately 360 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers. Brambles operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For further information, please visit brambles.com.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. is an independent media and research B Corp. Its media division publishes the award-winning sustainable-economy magazine Corporate Knights, circulated in The Globe and Mail, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Its research division produces sustainability rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Learn more at corporateknights.com.

What is the Global 100?

Since 2005, the Global 100 has been one of the world’s most valued and transparent rules-based sustainability ratings that emphasizes the impact of a company’s core products and services. It is the best-performing global sustainability index (ticker: CKG100), with more than 10 years of history. All publicly traded companies with more than US$1 billion in revenue are assessed across 25 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering resource management, employee management, financial management, sustainable revenue and sustainable investment, and supplier performance. Companies engaging in “red flag” activities such as blocking climate policy and contributing to deforestation are disqualified. Our methodology illuminates the “say–do” gap. Only those companies making sustainable solutions a core part of their business offerings and allocating meaningful investments to reduce their carbon footprints make the grade.

