Bowman Issues Clarification Regarding Assignment with Canadian National Railway Company

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment, is correcting a previously issued announcement to clarify that Canadian National Railway Company (“CN”) has only selected the Company for a stand-alone construction management services project in the Chicago area. The prior release erroneously characterized the award as a multi-year agreement for on-call engineering services at various CN locations throughout the United States.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 2,000 employees and more than 80 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Contacts

General Media Contact:
Christina Nichols

cnichols@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Bruce Labovitz

blabovitz@bowman.com

Larry Clark

lclark@bowman.com

