Bowman Consulting Group Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Company will host a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 10, 2023. Bowman Chairman and CEO, Gary Bowman and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz will host the call followed by a question-and-answer session. Links to the live webcast of the event and subsequent replay of the event will be available on the Bowman Investor Relations website at https://investors.bowman.com.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With approximately 1,700 employees in more than 70 offices in the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Bruce Labovitz



ir@bowman.com

(703) 787-3403

Larry Clark, CFA



lclark@finprofiles.com

(310) 622-8223