Boulevard Named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Company ranks 65th overall in second-consecutive appearance on the prestigious listing of North America’s fastest-growing companies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. Now in its 29th year, the renowned list ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Making its second-consecutive appearance on the list, Boulevard ranked 65th overall with a growth rate of more than 2,300% during that period.





“Appearing on such an esteemed listing in consecutive years speaks not just to the strength of our people, technology, and vision, but to the resiliency of the entire self-care industry,” said Matt Danna, co-founder and CEO, Boulevard. “Hair, nails, and wrinkles grow regardless of the macroeconomic environment and these incredible businesses are always there, ready to help us look and feel our best. Boulevard is determined to support and grow the self-care industry and advocate for this community of entrepreneurs and professionals that has for too long been overlooked and underestimated.”

With self-care playing an increasingly central role in Americans’ daily lives, the global wellness market reached $5.6 trillion in 2022, with the personal care and beauty market alone accounting for more than $1 trillion1. It is also one of the biggest drivers of career opportunities for creative professionals. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the personal care services industry will grow almost five times faster than the average for the total economy through 2030.

After posting its fourth consecutive year of triple-digit revenue growth in 2022, Boulevard has maintained its strong growth trajectory in 2023. The company is now trusted by more than 30,000 self-care professionals in more than 3,000 locations across all 50 U.S. states, and the Boulevard platform is now used to book more than 1 million appointments every month and process more than $1.5 billion in payments each year.

Boulevard also continues to innovate and deliver critical new capabilities to bolster the first and only client experience platform specifically designed to meet the unique needs of different verticals across the self-care industry. Already renowned for helping salons and spas design memorable client experiences and improve client retention by streamlining everything from online booking and business management to email marketing and payment processing, Boulevard has rapidly emerged as the medical spa software of choice for the fast-growing medspa industry.

Boulevard recently announced the availability of advanced charting, a powerful new capability that enables medspas to add detailed visuals to treatment notes and other forms of client documentation. With the addition of advanced charting, Boulevard’s medspa software offers everything customers need to deliver a client experience that is equal parts seamless, comprehensive, and compliant. According to the findings of a new customer impact study, medspas that switched to Boulevard grew revenue by 30% on average in the first year alone.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, marketing, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons, spas, and medspas across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

_______________________________



1 Global Wellness Institute, Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2023, November 2023

Contacts

Scott Desiere



Boulevard



[email protected]

619-952-3758