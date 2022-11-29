Boulevard Named to the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Company ranks 54th overall in first-ever appearance on prestigious listing of North America’s fastest-growing companies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for 2022™. Now in its 28th year, the renowned list ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Making its first-ever appearance on the list, Boulevard ranked 54th overall with a nearly 3,200% growth rate during that period.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor from Deloitte and be recognized alongside so many of the world’s most innovative companies,” said Matt Danna, co-founder and CEO of Boulevard. “Our growth as a company reflects the passion of our team, the humbling loyalty of our customers, and the important role self-care plays in helping people from all walks of life look and feel their best.”

As self-care continues to become more deeply entrenched as an essential part of daily life, the personal care and beauty market is expected to exceed $1.4 trillion by 20251. Moreover, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the personal care services industry is expected to grow almost five times faster than the average for the total economy from 2020 through 2030.

Boulevard is helping fuel that growth by providing the first and only client experience platform specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the self-care industry. Boulevard is already trusted by more than 25,000 professionals in more than 2,000 self-care businesses across the U.S., including hair salons, face and body treatments, MedSpas, barbershops, and nail salons.

Boulevard’s client experience platform helps small single and multi-location entrepreneurs, enterprises, and modern franchises handle everything from scheduling and business management to marketing and payment processing. A certified payment facilitator (payfac), Boulevard processes more than $1 billion in payments annually. It also offers its own custom payment hardware, Boulevard Duo, a sleek card reader designed to meet the high aesthetic standards and unique needs of modern self-care businesses. In addition, the company recently launched the Boulevard Marketing Suite, a collection of tools that enables self-care professionals to quickly and easily create, execute, track, and maintain email marketing campaigns that are both targeted and customizable.

Placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is the latest in the string of growth- and workplace-related recognition Boulevard has garnered in 2022. Earlier this year, Forbes named the company to its prestigious list of Next Billion Dollar Startups while also naming it one of America’s Best Startup Employers. Similarly, Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® recognized Boulevard as one of the 2022 ​​Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces for Millennials. As Boulevard continues to build on its momentum, the company announced a $70 million Series C funding round in August led by Point72 Private Investments.

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons and spas across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

