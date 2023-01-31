Boulevard Continues Momentum with Fourth Consecutive Year of Triple-Digit Revenue Growth

Company now processes over $1.5 billion in payments annually on industry’s premier client experience platform for self-care businesses

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced that it posted its fourth consecutive year of triple-digit revenue growth in 2022. Demonstrating the resiliency of both its own business and the broader self-care industry in the face of considerable macroeconomic headwinds, Boulevard achieved a 122 percent year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue, while nearly doubling the size of its customer base. Additionally, reflecting its continued growth as a trusted payment facilitator (payfac), Boulevard now processes over $1.5 billion in payments annually on its platform.

“Boulevard’s achievements during what was a challenging year for the global economy are a testament to our customers, our team members, and the shared passion we have for helping people look and feel their best,” said Matt Danna, co-founder and CEO, Boulevard. “As we look forward to the year ahead, we expect self-care and wellness to become further entrenched as part of the fabric of people’s lives, and we’re excited to continue enhancing our platform and delivering value to our customers.”

Delivering smarter technology

As self-care businesses prioritize smarter technology that enables them to operate more efficiently and effectively, Boulevard delivered a host of new platform capabilities in 2022 designed to help customers improve workflows, automate tasks, and maximize their time and earnings potential.

Among its many launches, the company introduced the new Boulevard Marketing Suite, a collection of tools that enables self-care professionals to engage clients, boost bookings, and drive retention with email marketing campaigns that are both hyper-targeted and customizable. Boulevard’s customers have already leveraged the Marketing Suite to book an additional 140,000 client appointments since its launch last summer. The company also integrated Reserve with Google into its platform, enabling customers to easily convert Google searches into bookings. It also delivered powerful add-on capabilities that make it easier than ever for staff and clients to add additional services to an appointment at booking.

These enhancements bolster a platform that now helps single and multi-location entrepreneurs, enterprises, and modern franchises handle everything from scheduling and business management to marketing and payment processing. The first and only client experience platform specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the self-care industry, Boulevard is trusted by more than 25,000 professionals in more than 2,000 self-care businesses across the U.S., including hair salons, face and body treatments, MedSpas, barbershops, and nail salons.

A year of momentum and recognition

As it continued to expand its customer base and deliver new platform capabilities, Boulevard garnered widespread growth- and workplace-related recognition in 2022. The company made its first-ever appearance on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the renowned list ranking the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Boulevard ranked 54th overall with a nearly 3,200 percent growth rate during that period.

This came on the heels of Forbes naming Boulevard to a pair of prestigious lists – one recognizing America’s Next Billion Dollar Startups, the other its Best Startup Employers. Similarly, Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® recognized Boulevard as one of the 2022 ​​Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces for Millennials. The new year started off much the same, with LA Inno ranking Boulevard number one on its list of startups to watch in 2023.

Boulevard also bolstered its leadership team in 2022 with the additions of Brian Kreiner as chief financial officer and Brandon Roberts as vice president of sales. Kreiner was previously CFO at Handshake and Convoy, where he helped lead the companies through periods of significant growth. At Boulevard, Kreiner oversees the company’s accounting, finance, people operations, talent acquisition, data, and business strategy and operations teams. Roberts brings more than a decade of sales leadership experience, including a nine-year stint at Mindbody where he ascended to the position of senior director of global sales operations. He will lead the sales organization for Boulevard.

Positioning the company to continue its upward trajectory in 2023, Boulevard recently announced a $70 million Series C funding round led by Point72 Private Investments. Boulevard’s growth mirrors that of the industry it serves. As self-care continues to become embedded as an essential part of daily life, the personal care and beauty market is expected to exceed $1.4 trillion by 20251. Moreover, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the personal care services industry is expected to grow almost five times faster than the average for the total economy from 2020 through 2030.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons and spas across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

