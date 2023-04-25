Botify Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Charley Hackerson as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Botify, the leading enterprise software company for performance-driven organic search, today announced the appointment of Charley Hackerson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the company continues to expand globally amid robust industry growth, Charley will work with the company’s sales and marketing teams to drive lead generation and further market expansion.

“As Botify continues to grow, we search for top talent at every level that can help us navigate and stay ahead of the changing landscape,” said Botify’s Co-Founder and CEO, Adrien Menard. “Charley’s experience and track record in his field coupled with his passion for organic search will help drive our mission to establish Botify as the leading performance marketing platform for organic search the world’s most ambitious brands trust to be found online.”

Hackerson brings more than 25 years of experience to Botify, including leadership positions at companies within the SEO industry, including Siteimprove, SPS Commerce, and Kana Communications. Most recently, Hackerson served as the Global Chief Sales Officer for Siteimprove, where he oversaw growth in 14 global markets. As CRO at Botify, Hackerson will prepare the company to lead the new era of organic search, driving innovation and customer success as the impact of organic search continues to rise in importance.

“Botify isn’t just a pioneer in organic search, it is a leader that’s constantly redefining boundaries in the industry – then continuing to push them – and I’m thrilled to be part of an organization that is at the forefront of these innovations,” Hackerson said. “The search ecosystem is rapidly evolving and brands must respond to these changes or be left behind. By developing a greater understanding of organic search value, Botify can empower brands to navigate these changes successfully for sustained visibility, brand authority and profitability.”

In addition to serving as Botify’s CRO, Hackerson is also the founder of It’s About Time, a nonprofit group he launched in 2020 in his hometown of Minneapolis. The program aims to assist technology companies in the area find qualified, diverse candidates. It’s About Time recently helped place its 20th candidate in a position and is continually looking for companies with openings around Minneapolis.

