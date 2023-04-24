Boston University Questrom School of Business partners with the Forté organization to advance women in Business Leadership

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston University Questrom School of Business announces the start of their new partnership with Forté with the goal of advancing women in business.

BU Questrom School of Business will join an impressive alliance of more than 200 top companies and schools dedicated to advancing women in business through access to education, professional development, and a community of successful women. From Forté’s leadership conferences to career-advancing programs for women at all career stages, the partnership will offer more women the opportunity to build skills for today’s workplace, expand their networks, and earn essential promotions.

Since 2001, Forté has worked to create real progress toward achieving parity and increasing opportunities for women in business leadership by connecting talented women with its partners, a broad range of innovative business schools, corporations, executive and professional programs, universities, donors, and nonprofit organizations.

“Like Forté, Questrom works tirelessly to develop women in business who create value for the world and we are thrilled to join forces in this mission,” said Susan Fournier, Allen Questrom Professor and Dean, Boston University Questrom School of Business. “Our MBA program boasts 40% women students on average, and our faculty ranks in the top 10 of US Business schools in female faculty composition according to Financial Times. “We continue to build stronger connections between our students and alumnae through our student organizations, such as the highly-active Women’s MBA Association, as well as our new Women’s Alumni Council.”

About Forté

Forté is a nonprofit organization working to launch women into fulfilling, significant careers through access to business education, professional development, and a community of successful women. Since its founding in 2002, Forté’s community has grown to include 115,000+ motivated and inspiring women who are changing the balance of power in the workplace. Our powerful alliance of talented women, influential companies, leading undergraduate and MBA schools, and pioneering donors empower women to change their career trajectories, their earning power, and their lives. Forté strives to support women on a professional path that is meaningful to them. Additional information about Forté is available at www.fortefoundation.org.

About the Boston University Questrom School of Business

Founded in 1913, the Boston University Questrom School of Business is a global top-tier academic research business school. Led by Allen Questrom Professor and Dean, Susan Fournier, Questrom develops business leaders who create value for the world. Questrom redefines transformational business programs, strengthens partnerships with the business community, advances the impact of research on business, and manages the school as a high-performing enterprise committed to excellence with a service mindset. Comprising a renowned full-time faculty of 165 researchers, teaching faculty, and accomplished practitioners, Questrom generates insights to address today’s business challenges and prepares students with the tools they need to succeed from Day 1 in their professional lives. Questrom’s portfolio of academic programs is robust and includes a Top 20 undergraduate program of over 2,200 students; distinctive MBA offerings including 2700 students in our full- and part-time MBA, the affordable Online MBA and specialty MBAs in social impact, health, and digital technology; several thriving specialized masters programs in areas including business analytics, mathematical finance, and management studies; and a rigorous PhD program. More than 50,000 Questrom alumni form a powerful global network of leaders driving value creation that changes the world.

QUESTROM MEANS BUSINESS. For more information, visit bu.edu/Questrom

