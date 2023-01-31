Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) (the “Company”) announced that the date of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be Monday, May 8, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Durham Museum – Swanson Gallery at 801 S. 10th Street, Omaha Nebraska 68108. The formal portion of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders will commence at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be held in person with no remote streaming.

Because the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held more than 30 days prior to the anniversary date of the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the deadlines set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 28, 2022 for stockholder proposals and director nominations for consideration at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders no longer apply.

The new deadline is the close of business on March 1, 2023 (which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and distribute its proxy materials prior to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders) for proposals and director nominations of stockholders intended to be included in the Company’s proxy statement and form of proxy for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the proxy access provisions of the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws, and proposals and director nominations of stockholders intended to be considered at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders other than by means of inclusion in the Company’s proxy statement and form of proxy card. Stockholders submitting proposals or nominations using the foregoing procedures should deliver or mail the proposal or nomination, and all supporting information required by Rule 14a-8 or the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws, as applicable, to Boston Omaha Corporation, 1601 Dodge Street, Suite 3300, Omaha, Nebraska 68102, Attention: Secretary. In addition to complying with this deadline, stockholder proposals and nominations must comply with all applicable SEC rules, including Rule 14a-8, and the requirements set forth in the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws and applicable law.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with four majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance, broadband telecommunications services and asset management.

Contacts

Boston Omaha Corporation



Catherine Vaughan, 857-256-0079



contact@bostonomaha.com