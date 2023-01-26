Boston Business Journal Names TechTarget a 2023 Middle Market Leader

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global technology media and purchase intent data and services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) announced that it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal’s Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts. The Company joins TechTarget customers Dynatrace, Progress Software and Rapid7 among others on this prestigious list.





The Middle Market Leaders list is compiled through BBJ research and includes both private and public companies across industries such as life sciences, technology, construction, professional services, and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion from 2019 to 2021. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company’s total revenue. TechTarget’s revenue grew 97% over this period.

This is the latest recognition for the Company caps a strong year of achievement and success in which TechTarget:

Was named to Forbes’ 2022 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies

Won a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award for Client Success Team of the Year

Was recognized as a Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ – Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms, 2022

Was named a Leader in multiple G2 Quarterly Grid® Reports on Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence

Won more than 15 National & Regional ASBPE (American Society of Business Publication Editors) Awards for Editorial excellence

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognized as a Middle Market Leader by Boston Business Journal,” said Michael Cotoia, chief executive officer of TechTarget. “Throughout our 23 years as a Massachusetts-based company, our growth & achievements have been fueled by our incredible people here and around the world, a continuous focus on award-winning content and data-driven solution innovation, and dedication to delivering customer success. This honor reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence in all of these areas.”

The companies rank will be unveiled during the BBJ’s 2023 Middle Market Leader Awards luncheon event on Tuesday, March 14th at the Boston Park Plaza and in a special publication on Friday, March 17th.

“The middle market segment is vital to the Boston economy and we are proud to showcase these companies for their growth and resilience” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “The lessons we can learn from their successes can provide insight and inspiration for anyone doing business today.”

To view this year’s list, click here.

About The Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals, providing exclusive, in-depth coverage of business news from a local, regional and national perspective each week.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

