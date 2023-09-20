Boston Bruins Defenseman Hampus Lindholm Joins Plymouth Rock Assurance as Brand Ambassador for 2023-24 NHL Season

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Plymouth Rock Assurance announced that Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is an official brand ambassador for Plymouth Rock’s Bruins Insurance Program. Lindholm will be incorporated into Plymouth Rock’s “The Bostonians” creative campaign, where he will be featured in several TV spots airing on NESN this season.





Known as a smooth-skating defenseman with tremendous vision, Lindholm was traded to the Boston Bruins during the 2021-22 season, signing an eight-year extension. A native of Helsingborg, Sweden, Lindholm’s outstanding play last season propelled the Bruins to a red-hot start, even as the team dealt with many injuries. Lindholm would go on to help the Bruins break the NHL single season win record, and he was voted to the 2022-23 NHL Second All-Star Team for the first time in his career.

As the newest addition to the original cast of “The Bostonians,” Hampus joins the likes of mascots Wally, Pat Patriot and Blades, along with the Red Sox groundskeeper, the Bruins ice cleaner, Patriots Militia Man and the beloved sister from Lawrence. Launched in 2022 with Boston-based creative agency HeyLet’sGo, the advertising campaign features the motley crew of Boston sports personalities living together in a fictional home. The commercials are airing now and can be viewed on Plymouth Rock’s YouTube page.

“Since joining the Bruins, I’ve had the honor of being welcomed into the Boston sports family,” said Lindholm. “It felt like a perfect fit to partner with a great, local company like Plymouth Rock, especially because they’re such avid supporters of Boston sports. Getting invited to be a part of ‘The Bostonians’ has been an awesome experience, and I’m excited to see the campaign come to life this season.”

“Plymouth Rock is as rooted in the Boston community as are the Bruins, and now, Hampus,” said Mary Boyd, President and CEO of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation. “We are thrilled to welcome Hampus to the Plymouth Rock team and look forward to our continued partnership with the Boston Bruins and TD Garden.”

Plymouth Rock has worked with the Boston Bruins and TD Garden to offer the Bruins Insurance Program to Plymouth Rock auto insurance customers in CT, MA and NH since 2018, for just an additional $10 per year. Program benefits include:

Discounted ticket offers to Bruins home games

Priority access to concerts and events at TD Garden

Invitations to skate on the Bruins ice

Membership to the TD Garden Insider Club

Complimentary passes to The Sports Museum at TD Garden

Savings at the Boston ProShop powered by ’47

To learn more about Plymouth Rock’s Bruins Insurance Program, visit: www.plymouthrock.com/insurance/auto/ma/discounts-benefits/bruins-fan-program

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, with a mobile app, by phone or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.8 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

