Boot Barn Marks 45th Anniversary With Coffee Table Book Celebrating the Iconic American Cowboy

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boot Barn, the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation, will commemorate its 45th year by featuring the American cowboy in Shelter From The Storm, a coffee table book to be released today. The self-published 336-page hardcover book, an oversized tribute to the larger-than-life figures embodying this country’s spirit of grit and determination, will retail for $54.95 online beginning today and in Boot Barn stores across the nation beginning in late October.









Shelter From The Storm features breathtaking, pastoral landscapes that uncover the beauty of the nation and real people that exemplify the essence of the West. The book showcases where the cowboy lifestyle thrives and how the cowboy spirit has influenced art and fashion. Walking the line between reality and fantasy, the rich visual and written narratives capture the story of the American cowboy.

“ We set out to honor authentic cowboys and present a panorama of people, places, and events that embody their ideals,” said Isha Nicole, Boot Barn senior vice president of marketing, who served as catalyst and editor of the book. “ The mythology surrounding cowboy culture allowed us to bring a creative sensibility to stories of the West, anchored by timeless themes of rugged individualism and pioneering achievement.”

Itself a pioneer in the western lifestyle retail space, Boot Barn was founded as a single family-run store in 1978 and has evolved to become the industry-leader driven by a vision to offer everyone a piece of the American spirit—one handshake at a time.

