‘Bones Love Milk’ Live Event Series Kicks Off New Season at Shredquarters

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boneslovemilk–Last week, the “Bones Love Milk” skate team, sponsored by the California Milk Processor Board (creators of got milk?), hosted Shredquarters, a four-day immersive skateboarding pop-up event in Huntington Beach right across the street from the US Open of Surfing that draws 500,000 people annually. The event brought together skateboarding legends such as Christian Hosoi and Olympian Bryce Wettstein as well as influencers such as Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis and hundreds of local skateboarders.

Shredquarters is the first in a series of Bones Love Milk events for 2023 being deployed throughout California. The Bones Love Milk initiative is dedicated to educating youth on the significant benefits of milk as “nature’s energy drink” in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery.

Forthcoming Bones Love Milk events, appearances and pop-ups will take place at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off, Gravity Tour SoCal in Encinitas and the Super Girl Surf Pro events, all happening in September; the Gravity Tour NorCal in October; and the Balboa Park December Nights event in San Diego in December.

“The Bones Love Milk events are always a great way to have some fun and mix it up with local skaters, and share information with athletes of any age about the nutrients needed to bounce back onto their boards quickly after a tough, hard session,” said Christian Hosoi, skateboarder legend and Bones Love Milk Skate Team member. “Bones Love Milk is a great program and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Other attendees at the kickoff event included celebrity barber Garrick Dixon (who was doling out free trims to skaters); DJ Pamela Francesca (Cloud), and 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy Stuntman Jake. Also in attendance was Concrete Queenz, a non-profit organization focused on providing safe and inclusive spaces for underserved girls in South Los Angeles, led by skater/surfer influencer and middle school teacher, Audrey Faison.

At the Bones Love Milk Bar, a mocktail Milkologist added a unique twist to the service using flair bartending techniques, doing flips and tricks with the milk bottles, just as skaters were doing on the decked out “Bones Love Milk” mini ramp and skate course. Free merch featuring the “Bones Love Milk” skate and surf monster graphics were doled out to attendees.

Shredquarters and the Bones Love Milk campaign are also providing educational nutrition information to skateboarders and other young people interested in keeping their bodies strong, active and less likely to be injured. Milk offers a range of health benefits, backed by decades of research and study. Milk provides essential nutrients—such as calcium, vitamin D and potassium—that maintain bone strength, boost muscle growth, and support healthy weight.

“The Bones Love Milk initiative stems from research that found that pre-teens are more likely than any other age group to ditch milk in favor of trendier energy drinks or flavored water,” said Steve James, executive director of the California Milk Processor Board. “We also know that the state of California, the birthplace of skate culture, is home to over 1.6 million skateboarders, 70% of which are under eighteen years old, allowing us to create a really great harmonization between action sports and the benefits of drinking milk.”

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous ‘got milk?’ campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. One recent initiative, “Bones Love Milk,” is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as “nature’s energy drink” in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The ‘got milk?’ trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com.

