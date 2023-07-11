BNSF Railway named “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BNSF Railway, one of the largest freight railroad networks in North America, is proud to announce its recognition as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the prestigious Disability Equality Index (DEI). With a top score of 100, BNSF has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace that celebrates the talents and contributions of all individuals including those with disabilities.





The DEI, a comprehensive benchmarking tool developed as a joint initiative by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, recognizes organizations that actively champion disability inclusion and equality. BNSF’s top score places it among the leading companies dedicated to building diverse and inclusive work environments.

Debra Ross, BNSF assistant vice president of talent management, expressed her pride in the company’s achievement.

“At BNSF, we firmly believe that diversity and inclusion mean inclusion for all,” Ross said. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which is a testament to our ongoing efforts to support individuals with disabilities and create an environment where everyone feels empowered to be their authentic and genuine selves every single day.”

BNSF’s commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce is evident through its various business resource groups, including the Disability Inclusion Alliance. These groups work tirelessly to promote awareness, education, and equal access to resources within the company. Through their collective efforts, BNSF has established an inclusive culture where all employees can thrive and achieve their full potential.

The DEI Award serves as recognition of BNSF’s commitment to cultivating a workplace that embraces diversity and promotes an inclusive environment. By fostering a culture where every employee feels included, valued, and supported, BNSF aims to harness the collective strength of its workforce to drive innovation and success.

To learn more about the Disability Equality Index and its impact on corporate disability inclusion, please visit https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2023companies/.

About BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food, and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.

Contacts

Lena Kent



General Director, Public Affairs



(909) 386-4140



Media@BNSF.com