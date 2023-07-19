BNSF Railway honored for commitment to diversity with 2023 Diversity Impact Award

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BNSF Railway, one of the largest freight railroad networks in North America, is proud to announce its recognition of the “Top 10 Enterprise-Wide ERG Award” at the 2023 Diversity Impact Awards.





Talent Dimensions and the Global ERG (Employee Resource Group) Network released their annual list this week, recognizing the best in ERGs, BRGs (Business Resource Groups) and Diversity Councils.

The top performing organizations will be honored at The Diversity Impact Awards Ceremony in Washington, DC, during the 2023 Global ERG Network Conference being held from Oct. 11-13.

This award is a testament to BNSF’s efforts to create an inclusive environment where all employees feel valued and belong. BNSF’s recognition among the top 10 in the enterprise-wide category celebrates BNSF’s accomplishments across multiple ERGs within a single organization.

“BNSF is honored to receive this award recognizing the work our employee-led Business Resource Groups have done to provide development opportunities and drive greater engagement with our team members,” said BNSF Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Kalisha Holland. “The BRGs have helped create a more open and collaborative workplace that encourages and supports diversity and inclusion for all.”

Organizations are scored in key areas that drive success in diversity impact and performance management. The data measured in the application and feedback process allows participating groups to convey their impact to key stakeholders, as well as provide a larger opportunity for continued learning.

“By helping organizations focus on how they can align their DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) strategy to drive business outcomes and cultivate a sense of belonging, they’re able to build the key infrastructure they need to be successful,” said Lynn Cowart, principal and chief operations officer at Talent Dimensions.

To learn more about the Diversity Impact Awards and to see a full list of recipients, visit Diversity Impact Awards Media – Global ERG Network.

About BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food, and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.

About the Diversity Impact Awards

The Diversity Impact Awards launched in 2020 as the next iteration of the ERG & Council Honors Award. The ERG & Council Honors Award was the first and longest running, nationally recognized award to honor the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils. It was established in 2008 by the Association of ERGs & Councils, a practice group of diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm, PRISM International, Inc., a subsidiary of Talent Dimensions.

