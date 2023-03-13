Bluegreen Vacations Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (the “Company” or “Bluegreen”) reported today its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Highlights as of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:

Net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations decreased 37% to $7.6 million from $12.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the charge relating to exiting of certain marketing locations, net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations decreased 5% to $11.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) from continuing operations decreased 30% to $0.41 from $0.59 in the prior year quarter. Excluding the charge relating to exiting of certain marketing locations, diluted EPS from continuing operations increased 5% to $0.61 during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total revenue increased 17% to $238.0 million from $203.0 million in the prior year quarter.

System-wide sales of vacation ownership interests (“VOIs”) increased 12% to $186.5 million from $166.6 million in the prior year quarter. (1)

Number of guest tours increased 1% to 58,632 from 57,796 in the prior year quarter.

Vacation packages sold were 46,002 compared to 53,721 in the prior year quarter, a decrease we believe reflected the continued effects of a challenging labor market which affected staffing levels and resulted in increased turnover.

Vacation packages outstanding of 165,240 as of December 31, 2022 compared to 187,244 outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

Resort operations and club management segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $20.4 million from $20.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders increased 4% to $32.2 million from $31.0 million in the prior year quarter. (2)

The Company completed a cash tender offer pursuant to which it purchased and retired 3,040,882 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $76.0 million.

Key Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022:

Net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations increased 11% to $64.4 million from $57.8 million in the prior year period. Excluding the fourth quarter 2022 charge relating to exiting of certain marketing locations, net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations increased 19% to $69.4 million during 2022.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations increased 16% to $3.24 from $2.79 in the prior year. Excluding the fourth quarter 2022 charge relating to exiting of certain marketing locations, diluted EPS from continuing operations increased 25% to $3.47 during 2022.

Total revenue increased 21% to $919.4 million from $757.1 million in the prior year.

System-wide sales of VOIs increased 20% to $743.4 million from $617.6 million in the prior year. (1)

Number of guest tours increased 14% to 243,448 from 213,599 in the prior year.

Vacation packages sold were 168,982 compared to 211,364 in the prior year.

Resort operations and club management segment adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $83.8 million from $78.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders increased 15% to $139.8 million from $122.0 million in the prior year. (2)

Free cash flow was an outflow of $28.0 million compared to an inflow of $63.4 million in 2021, primarily as a result of our $78.0 million acquisition of our newest resort, Bayside Resort & Spa in Panama City Beach, Florida. (3)

(1) See appendix for reconciliation of system-wides sales of VOIs to gross sales of VOIs for each respective period. (2) See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders to net income attributable to shareholders for each respective period. (3) See appendix for reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities.

Alan B. Levan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation, commented, “We believe our record sales performance throughout 2022 is evidence that the appeal of the Bluegreen Vacation Club to our target customer base is stronger than ever. In the fourth quarter of 2022, our sales team generated a fourth quarter record $186.5 million of system-wide sales of VOIs, which was a 12% increase over the prior year quarter. The increase reflected both an increase in our sales efficiency, as demonstrated by the 7% increase in our sales volume per guest, and a 1% increase in guest tours over the prior year quarter.”

“Our sales of VOIs are driven by the success of our marketing programs, and Bluegreen’s marketing to new customers generally begins with the sale of a vacation package to a prospect. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we sold 46,002 vacation packages, a decrease from the 53,721 we sold in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease we believe reflected the continued effects of a challenging labor market which affected staffing levels and resulted in increased turnover and consequently impacted package sales at our marketing kiosks. The decrease is also reflecting lower traffic in the retail locations where we operate.”

“As we begin 2023, one of our objectives is to increase the efficiency of our marketing spend and to accomplish this, we will seek to increase our VOI sales and also lower our new customer acquisition cost. In connection with this objective, in December 2022 we vacated certain marketing locations that were difficult to staff and/or were under-performing. As a result, we incurred a charge of $6.6 million, which we add back to Adjusted EBITDA.”

“Overall, the demand for vacations by Bluegreen Vacation Club owners has been and remains strong and we believe our core strategy of primarily offering a ‘drive-to’ network of resorts will continue to serve as a growth driver.”

“However, we cannot predict the future impact of general economic conditions, including higher interest rates, inflationary trends, and labor availability, on our operations. From a balance sheet perspective, we believe that we are well positioned to help navigate various economic conditions with approximately $175.7 million of unrestricted cash on hand and $430.5 million of conditional availability under our lines of credit and receivable purchase facilities as of December 31, 2022. We also believe we have a level of protection from rising interest rates as 42% of our outstanding debt is at fixed interest rates. As always, we are focused on growth and profitability over the long term, while at the same time delivering memorable vacation experiences to our owners,” Mr. Levan concluded.

Financial Results (dollars in millions, except per guest and per transaction amounts) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Total revenue $ 238.0 $ 203.0 17.2 % $ 919.4 $ 757.1 21.4 % Income before non-controlling interest and provision for income taxes $ 17.8 $ 25.0 (28.8) % $ 107.4 $ 98.6 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Shareholders $ 32.2 $ 31.0 3.9 % $ 139.8 $ 122.0 14.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Shareholders was $32.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, including $42.3 million generated by the Sales of VOIs and Financing Segment and $20.4 million produced by the Resort Operations and Club Management segment, partially offset by $25.5 million of corporate overhead and other expenses and $5.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to a third-party non-controlling interest in Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations LLC.

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Shareholders was $139.8 million for the full year 2022, including $159.3 million generated by the Sales of VOIs and Financing Segment and $83.8 million produced by the Resort Operations and Club Management segment, partially offset by $86.2 million of corporate overhead and other expenses and $17.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to a third-party non-controlling interest in Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations LLC. Please see the discussion of Segment Results below for further information.

Sales of VOIs and Financing Segment (dollars in millions, except per guest and per transaction amounts) For the Three Months Ended



December 31 For the Years Ended



December 31 2022 2021 Q4 2022 vs



Q4 2021 %



Change 2022 2021 YTD 2022



vs YTD



2021



% Change System-wide sales of VOIs $ 186.5 $ 166.6 11.9 % $ 743.4 $ 617.6 20.4 % Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 42.3 $ 31.6 33.9 % $ 159.3 $ 138.1 15.4 % Provision for loan losses 16.3% 17.7% (140) bp 15.8% 17.1% (130) bp Cost of VOIs sold 10.1% 10.0% 10 bp 11.0% 8.3% 270 bp Financing revenue, net of financing expense $ 20.7 $ 17.7 16.9 % $ 78.3 $ 65.6 19.4 %

Key Data Regarding Bluegreen’s System-wide sales of VOIs and Gross Profit For the Three Months Ended



December 31, For the Years Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 Q4 2022 vs



Q4 2021



% Change 2022 2021 YTD 2022



vs YTD



2021



%Change System-wide sales of VOIs $ 186.5 $ 166.6 11.9 % $ 743.4 $ 617.6 20.4 % Number of total guest tours 58,632 57,796 1.4 % 243,448 213,599 14.0 % Average sales price per transaction $ 21,132 $ 18,929 11.6 % $ 20,689 $ 17,696 16.9 % Sales to tour conversion ratio 15.1% 15.3% (20) bp 14.9% 16.4% (150) bp Sales volume per guest (“VPG”) $ 3,192 $ 2,987 6.9 % $ 3,073 $ 2,907 5.7 % Provision for loan losses 16.3% 17.7% (140) bp 15.8% 17.1% (130) bp Cost of VOIs sold 10.1% 10.0% 10 bp 11.0% 8.3% 270 bp

System-wide sales of VOIs increased 12% to $186.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $166.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The number of guest tours was 1% higher while sales volume per guest, or VPG, was 7% higher in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The VPG performance in the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven by a 12% increase in average sales price per transaction, partially offset by a 20 basis-point decrease in the sale-to-tour conversion rate.

System-wide sales of VOIs increased 20% to a record $743.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 from $617.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2021. The number of guest tours was 14% higher while sales volume per guest, or VPG, was 6% higher in the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The VPG performance in 2022 was driven by a 17% increase in average sales price per transaction, partially offset by a 150 basis-point decrease in the sale-to-tour conversion rate.

Fee-based Sales Commission Revenue

VOI sales of third-party inventory, for which we earn a commission, represented 12% and 14% of System-wide Sales of VOIs during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Fee-based sales commission revenue on such sales was $15.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $72.6 million for the full year of 2022, which represented a commission rate of approximately 68% for both periods.

VOI sales of third-party inventory, for which we earn a commission, are expected to be between 10% and 15% of system-wide sales of VOIs in 2023.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses as a percentage of gross sales of VOIs was approximately 16% during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 18% during the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses as a percentage of gross sales of VOIs was 16% during the year ended December 31, 2022 and 17% during the year ended December 31, 2021. The change in the provision for loan losses during the 2022 periods as compared to the 2021 periods was primarily driven by the change in the percentage of loans from existing owners versus new owners and lower defaults experienced in 2022. The provision for loan losses applied to new loans during the year ended December 31, 2022 was 27%, an increase from 26% in the prior year, due to the change in the percentage of loans from existing owner versus new owners.

The provision for loan losses is expected to be between 16% and 18% of gross sales of VOIs for 2023.

Cost of VOIs Sold

Cost of VOIs sold represented 10% of sales of VOIs in both the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2022, cost of VOIs sold represented 11% of sales of VOIs compared to 8% during the year ended December 31, 2021. The cost of VOIs sold as a percentage of sales of VOIs increased during 2022 as compared to 2021 primarily due to the relative mix of inventory being sold in 2022, partially offset by the timing of secondary market VOI purchases, which typically results in lower cost of sales in the period that we purchase these VOIs, and the reinstatement of certain equity trade programs in 2022.

Cost of VOIs sold is expected to be between 11% and 13% of sales of VOIs in 2023.

Financing Revenue, net of Financing Expense

Interest income on VOI notes receivable increased 24% to $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflecting a higher balance of VOI notes receivable. Interest expense on receivable-backed notes payable increased 58% to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher outstanding receivable-backed notes payable and an increased weighted-average cost of borrowing reflecting increased interest rates.

Interest income on VOI notes receivable increased 21% to $98.0 million in during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $81.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 reflecting a higher balance of VOI notes receivable. Interest expense on receivable-backed notes payable increased 16% to $17.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $15.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to higher outstanding receivable-backed notes payable and an increased weighted-average cost of borrowing reflecting increased interest rates.

Selling and Marketing Expenses For the Three Months Ended



December 31 For the Years Ended



December 31 2022 2021 Q4 2022 vs



Q4 2021



% Change 2022 2021 YTD 2021



vs YTD



2020



% Change Percentage of sales to new owners 45.8% 47.7% (190) bp 46.0% 45.9% 10 bp Number of Bass Pro and Cabela’s marketing locations (2) 129 128 0.8 % 129 128 0.8 % Number of total guest tours 58,632 57,796 1.4 % 243,448 213,599 14.0 % Number of vacation packages sold 46,002 53,721 (14.4) % 168,982 211,364 (20.1) % Number of vacation packages outstanding, end of the period (1) 165,240 187,244 (11.8) % 165,240 187,244 (11.8) %

(1) Excludes vacation packages sold to customers more than one year prior to the period presented and vacation packages sold to customers who had already toured and purchased. (2) As of January 1, 2023, 23 of our Cabela’s marketing locations were converted to unmanned, virtual kiosks.

Selling and marketing expenses increased 17% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in selling and marketing expenses is due to increased selling commissions associated with the 12% increase in system-wide sales, higher cost per tour and higher expenses relating to the fulfillment of a greater number of guest tours in the period, the cost of expanded marketing operations and the costs of $6.6 million incurred in connection with the reorganization of Bluegreen’s retail marketing operations including the elimination of lower performing marketing programs at various locations. To a lesser extent, selling and marketing expenses were also impacted by start-up costs associated with preparing for the start of sales operations at Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort & Spa, in Panama City Beach, FL, where we commenced VOI sales in January 2023.

Bluegreen’s vacation marketing programs sold 46,002 vacation packages during the fourth quarter of 2022. This reflects a decrease of approximately 14% in vacation package sales as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, which we believe was due primarily to the challenging labor market, which impacted staffing levels and turnover at our marketing kiosks, lower traffic in the retail locations where we operate, as well as certain changes to our package program in an effort to improve the quality of the packages. For the year ended December 31, 2022, vacation packages sold decreased 20% to 168,982 from 211,364 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The active pipeline of vacation packages decreased to 165,240 at December 31, 2022 from 187,244 at December 31, 2021, based on vacation packages used or expired net of new vacation package sales. While there is no assurance that this will continue to be the case, historically, approximately 40%-42% of vacation packages resulted in guest tours at one of Bluegreen’s resorts with a sales center within twelve months of purchase. In addition to this active pipeline, Bluegreen also has a pipeline of approximately 15,800 vacation packages held by customers who already toured and purchased a VOI and have indicated they would tour again.

Selling and marketing expenses increased 25% during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, and represented 57% and 55% of system-wide sales of VOIs, respectively. The increase in selling and marketing expenses is due to the 20% increase in system-wide sales.

Selling and marketing expenses are expected to be between 53% and 57% as a percentage of system-wide sales for 2023.

General & Administrative Expenses from Sales & Marketing Operations

General and administrative expenses representing expenses directly attributable to sales and marketing operations increased 6% to $12.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 from $12.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. As a percentage of system-wide sales of VOIs, general and administrative expenses attributable to sales and marketing operations were 7% in both the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses representing expenses directly attributable to sales and marketing operations increased 37% to $50.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 from $36.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2021. As a percentage of system-wide sales of VOIs, general and administrative expenses attributable to sales and marketing operations were 7% in the year ended December 31, 2022 and were 6% in the year ended December 31, 2021.

In 2022, the increase in general and administrative expenses attributable to sales and marketing operations reflects increased compensation costs due to expansion of our sales and marketing support operations in anticipation of expected future sales growth.

General and administrative expenses representing expenses directly attributable to sales and marketing operations as a percentage of sales are expected to be between 5% and 8% as a percentage of system-wide sales in 2023.

Resort Operations and Club Management Segment (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended



December 31, For the Years Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 Q4 2022 vs



Q4 2021



% Change 2022 2021 YTD 2022 vs



YTD 2021



% Change Resort operations and club management revenue $ 52.4 $ 47.1 11.3 % $ 195.6 $ 180.3 8.5 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 20.5 $ 20.0 2.5 % $ 83.8 $ 78.9 6.2 % Resorts managed 50 49 2.0 % 50 49 2.0 %

The increases in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 Resort operations and club management revenue and Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflect an increase in management fees reflecting higher HOA resort operating costs and an additional resort management contract, partially offset by higher labor cost of providing such services.

Corporate Overhead, Administrative Expenses and Interest Expense

Corporate General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased 40% to $30.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 from $21.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. General and administrative expenses increased 12% to $101.3 million from $90.9 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase during 2022 as compared to 2021 was primarily due to higher legal expenses associated with litigation and higher information technology costs.

Interest Expense

Interest expense not related to receivable-backed debt was $8.4 million and $4.5 million during the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Interest expense not related to receivable-backed debt was $25.0 million and $19.8 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. These increases were primarily due to an increase in outstanding debt and a higher weighted average cost of borrowing due to increased interest rates in the 2022 periods.

Class A Common Stock Cash Tender Offer

In November 2022, the Company commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on Friday, December 23, 2022, and a total of 3,040,882 shares of Bluegreen’s Class A Common Stock were purchased for an aggregate price of approximately $76.0 million ($25.00 per share), excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. The shares purchased represented approximately 18.9% of the then issued and outstanding shares of Bluegreen’s Class A Common Stock and 15.4% of the aggregate number of issued and outstanding shares of Bluegreen’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The shares purchased in the tender offer were canceled by the Company.

Additional Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, System-wide Sales of VOIs, and Free Cash Flow. Please see the supplemental tables herein for how these terms are defined and for reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

