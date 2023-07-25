Blue Yonder Extends Partnership with Top-Ranked, Global Golf Star Jon Rahm

Celebrating four game-changing years and 11 wins together, the new multiyear partnership serves as a beacon for excellence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Blue Yonder, the leader in digital supply chain transformations, and Jon Rahm, one of the world’s top-ranked golf super stars, announce a new multiyear extension of their partnership. Rahm, who spent 52 weeks as the global top-ranked golfer in the world, has secured 11 wins during his tenure as Blue Yonder’s ambassador and amassed 19 career wins, including two major championships (2021 U.S. Open and 2023 The Masters) and three recent tournament wins in just over a month earlier this year.









“We’re thrilled to continue the partnership with the two-time major champion,” said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder. “Jon’s dominance on the course and his relentless spirit to win aligns perfectly with Blue Yonder’s goal to take global supply chains to the next level. Through our work in our respective fields, we both embody perseverance and dedication – making us partners of choice!”

Thanks to this top-tier partnership extension, Rahm will continue serving as Blue Yonder’s brand ambassador and wearing the brand’s logo on his golf shirt during all competitive events. Rahm will champion the pursuit of excellence on behalf of Blue Yonder through joint marketing campaigns and promotions.

Blue Yonder and Rahm share several synergies that make this partnership unique. Blue Yonder is headquartered in Scottsdale, where Rahm currently lives and where he starred as a collegiate player at nearby Arizona State University, achieving a record 60 weeks as the top amateur in the world. Rahm has dominated the competition throughout his career, consistently ranking in the Top 10 over the past four years. Blue Yonder is similarly positioned against its competitors as the only company recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports1 covering Supply Chain Planning, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems – consistently for the past three years.

“Blue Yonder has been a tremendous partner to me over the past four years, and I am excited to have their continued support in my effort to be the best golfer in the world,” said Rahm. “They are truly transforming the supply chain industry, and I look forward to helping them continue to elevate their brand while also meeting and spending time with their global customers.”

Blue Yonder is a globally recognized leader in supply chain software and artificial intelligence. Blue Yonder’s end-to-end supply chain management solutions give companies the knowledge and tools they need to optimize business decisions, create a more profitable supply chain, and deliver superior customer experiences. Blue Yonder powers 3,000+ global customers including 76 of the world’s Top 100 Retailers, 73 of the Top 100 consumer goods companies, 53 of the Top 100 manufacturers, and 28 of the Top 50 third-party logistics companies.

About Jon Rahm



Jon Rahm has become one of the best golfers in the world since starting his career in 2016. He has 19 career wins, including two Major Championships, and has spent 52 weeks as No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has won a total of 11 PGA tours, with four of them during the 2022-2023 season, and 7 international wins. In 2023, Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to win the green jacket and the first European golfer to win both The Masters and the U.S. Open, which he won in 2021. Rahm was also a member of the winning European team in the 2018 Ryder Cup. Prior to turning pro, Rahm was the top ranked amateur golfer for a record 60 weeks and was the first golfer to win the Ben Hogan Award (awarded to the nation’s best collegiate golfer) twice. Learn more at jonrahm.com.

About Blue Yonder



Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

