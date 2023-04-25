Blue Diamond Growers Selects Spark Foundry as its Media Agency of Record

Spark Foundry to support Snack Almonds, Almond Breeze® Almondmilk, Nut Thins, and Almond Flour beginning in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Diamond Growers, the world’s largest almond cooperative, has announced its selection of Spark Foundry, a Publicis Groupe agency, as its media agency of record. Starting in June, Spark will assume all media planning and buying duties, including mass media, digital media, and retail media both on and off e-commerce platforms.

“Spark Foundry has the passion, scale, robust toolkit, and talent to help Blue Diamond grow our business in the increasingly competitive categories of snacks and plant-based milks,” said Jason Merideth, VP of Global Marketing, Blue Diamond Growers. “Their commitment to audience-based media, while maintaining expertise in mass channels like TV, was evident throughout the search process. We’re excited about this partnership and to continue growing the Blue Diamond brand together.”

Following a search led by Select Resources Inc., Spark Foundry was chosen for its strategic insights, buying power, and progressive approach to the digital media world.

“Spark Foundry was identified as a leading media agency with robust digital and retail platforms given current approaches to digital marketing are changing rapidly,” said Rebecca Erlich, Director of Media, Blue Diamond Growers. “They brought a bold vision for our business, and we are looking forward to evolving our strategies to continue putting the Blue Diamond brand in front of consumers.”

Harmelin Media had previously held the Blue Diamond business since 2011. Beginning this summer, Spark Foundry will support paid media efforts for Snack Almonds, Almond Breeze® Almondmilk, Nut Thins, and Almond Flour.

“It became clear early on in the review process that Spark Foundry shared Blue Diamond Growers’ passion and vision for the future of its brands,” said Kerry Hemmerich, Chief Client and Operating Officer, Spark Foundry. “Being chosen to partner with such an iconic brand as Blue Diamond truly demonstrates the power of Spark Foundry’s talent and the trust in our ability to deliver effective, data-driven solutions that will drive their businesses forward.”

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California’s almond growers, is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Spark Foundry

Spark Foundry is a global media agency brand within Publicis Media, a key division of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40]. Spark Foundry’s bold vision harnesses a startup spirit with a powerhouse soul, combining an entrepreneurial, innovative business approach with the resources, capabilities, and marketplace clout of Publicis Media. The agency leverages the best industry talent with offices in over 50 countries across the world, including the USA, UK, MENA, Poland, Australia, and China. Spark Foundry has received numerous industry accolades, including Ad Age’s 2022 “Media Agency of the Year” and Adweek’s 2022 “U.S. Media Agency of the Year.”

