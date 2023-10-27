Blox Launches AI Financial Automation for Property Operators

With investment from Fika, Navitas, and Clocktower





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blox, the financial AI automation company for real estate, announced the launch of its all-in-one software platform today. Blox uses machine learning to automate key receivables tasks, including statement audit, refunds, payments, messaging, disputes, settlements, and bank treasury.

Blox is founded by real estate technology veteran, Derek Merrill, who previously founded LeaseLock, installed in almost 500,000 apartment homes. Blox closed pre-seed investment from Fika Ventures, Navitas Capital, and Clocktower Technology Ventures. Navitas is anchored by strategic real estate LPs that include AvalonBay, Equity Residential, Greystar, and Invitation Homes.

Blox is designed to help rental property operators centralize financial operations to drive efficiency, while also generating property NOI. The platform’s AI capabilities are fueled by property data sets, enabling individualized payment plans, email and text notifications, custom settlement offers, and other receivables automations. All features are managed from a single dashboard by a centralized resource, freeing up site teams to focus on core property initiatives.

“The current market is forcing property management companies to accelerate their future operating models,” said Derek Merrill, CEO and founder of Blox. “Software is required to enable the transformation—and Blox is excited to help operators get there.”

“We’re excited to partner with Blox, led by a visionary founder applying AI and machine learning to unfold a wider financial technology platform for the built world,” said TX Zhuo, General Partner at Fika.

Blox comes pre-integrated to all major property management systems including RealPage, Yardi, Entrata, MRI, and ResMan. For more information, please visit bloxbot.com.

