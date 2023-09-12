Bloomreach Partners with Fellow MACH Alliance Member Talon.One to Deliver Headless and Personalized Customer Journeys

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce experiences, and Talon.One, an all-in-one loyalty and promotion software for enterprises, today announced they have partnered to empower marketers and elevate their personalization capabilities. This integration will add a host of new features for Bloomreach Engagement users, including the ability to build more targeted audiences, further personalize recommendations and promotions, and develop stronger loyalty features. Both Bloomreach and Talon.One are also principal members of the MACH Alliance and are committed to developing open and agile technology systems.





“We are excited to announce our partnership with Bloomreach, which strategically enhances our commitment to building enterprise value through product and partnership,” said Christopher Mills, Chief Revenue Officer, Talon.One. “This partnership brings together two market leaders in the MACH alliance to benefit both our customers and the ecosystem overall.”

Talon.One is a leading global promotion and loyalty solution that is scalable without the use of coding. Through its partnership with Bloomreach, Talon.One will provide business users with a more precise way to bolster their targeting and engagement strategy, ultimately driving sales and increasing average order value. From a single dashboard, the integration combines Bloomreach’s powerful CDP and Talon.One’s Promotion Engine to help marketers power seamless and personalized experiences for their customers.

With the speed and scale of AI-optimization, Bloomreach combines customer and product data and empowers businesses to leverage an omnichannel approach to deliver seamless customer journeys. For businesses using Talon.One’s promotional capabilities or loyalty and rewards management, the integration will help them unlock a new level of growth. Through the partnership, brands will be able to integrate incentives and loyalty messaging into Bloomreach Engagement communication, and in return drive more sales and increase loyalty program uptake. Refurbed, an online marketplace for refurbished technology, recently integrated Bloomreach and Talon.One. Both solutions allow Refurbed to create highly customizable and engaging customer experiences, which contribute to both an uptick in retention and substantial business growth.

“The seamless integration of these tools has not only simplified our workflow but also enabled us to craft highly tailored and engaging customer experiences,” said Florian Pirron, CRM Manager, Refurbed. “By harnessing Bloomreach’s CDP and CEP capabilities alongside Talon.One’s versatile promotion management, we’ve been able to connect with our customers on a deeper level, driving retention and ultimately boost business growth.”

”Bloomreach is thrilled to announce our partnership with Talon.One,” said Anand Subbiah, VP, Technical Alliances & Ecosystem Platform, Bloomreach. “Talon.One is an enterprise all-in loyalty and promotion engine that will enable the creation of targeted, personalized and customized marketing promotions with Bloomreach Engagement leveraging customer data, AI, and analytics. As both are part of MACH and Google Cloud, we have a remarkable game changer within the ecosystem to help merchants across our real-time customer journeys.”

Learn more about the integration of Bloomreach and Talon.One here.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. It unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — continuously reflecting a changing customer as they shop. With the scale of AI, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; and Content, a headless content management system. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 850+ global brands including: Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer. Visit www.bloomreach.com for more information.

About Talon.One

Talon.One is the most flexible headless promotion and loyalty engine for enterprises. Talon.One lets business users build upon simple rules to offer customizable and engaging incentives, without coding. Talon.One works with global clients like Adidas, Live Nation, Carlsberg, Reebok, Eddie Bauer, and Afterpay to build smarter and more scalable promotions.

