Bloomreach Enhances the Customer Experience with New Gorgias Integration, Making It Easier for Marketers to Communicate With and Understand Shoppers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced businesses using Bloomreach Engagement can now integrate their services with Gorgias, a helpdesk platform designed to streamline customer support operations. As an integral part of the Shopify ecosystem, Gorgias provides essential data about the customer experience and gives Engagement users a more in depth understanding of the customer journey. Used daily by over 11,000 DTC brands, Gorgias can help to improve conversion rates and customer satisfaction, ensuring a positive journey from beginning to end. Its integration with Bloomreach Engagement will offer businesses an even more in depth understanding of the customer, ensuring every communication a customer receives is powered by a complete understanding of their journey.

When an order is delayed, lost, or arrives damaged, it becomes a crucial moment for marketers to maintain a good relationship with their customers by effectively communicating next steps and providing the necessary information. A simple “thank you for your purchase” email may not suffice and could potentially lead to lost revenue. It’s essential to have helpdesk data readily available within a marketing platform to consistently offer relevant information and context. By integrating Bloomreach Engagement with Gorgias, marketers using Engagement gain comprehensive insights into all aspects of a purchase. Gorgias assists in refining a marketing team’s personalization efforts and enables the creation of more tailored campaigns.

Gorgias seamlessly fits into any personalization-driven marketing strategy or campaign. Through this integration, marketers can identify dissatisfied customers, adjust their communications accordingly, enhance personalized experiences for loyal customers, or win back those with bad experiences in the past. Gorgias provides an additional level of insight for Engagement users, contributing to both growth and revenue.

“Bloomreach Engagement’s integration with Gorgias allows marketers to better leverage insights from a vital aspect of the customer journey — customer support,” said Michal Novovesky, General Manager and Head of Product at Bloomreach Engagement. “We look forward to seeing how our Engagement users will leverage Gorgias to gain deeper customer insights, enhance their communications, and unlock continued value through the integration of help desk functionalities into their campaign strategies.”

