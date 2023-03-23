Bliss Bio Health to Sponsor CSweetener Mentorship Breakfast at ViVE 2023

Mentorship program for women and non-binary healthcare executives exemplifies mission of Bliss Bio Health to disrupt the healthcare ecosystem through next-generation marketing communications

HOLMDEL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlissBioHealth—Bliss Bio Health, an AI-infused life sciences marketing and communications firm, today announced its sponsorship of the CSweetener Breakfast, which celebrates professional development of women and non-binary leaders in healthcare, at the upcoming ViVE 2023 conference, March 26-29 in Nashville. CSweetener is a mentorship program which promotes gender equity and intersectionality in healthcare leadership, run by the not-for-profit HLTH Foundation.

“The advancement of gender equity in healthcare leadership is critical to ensure diverse perspectives and insights are represented and disruptive in health innovation,” said Gloria Vanderham, Chief Executive Officer of Bliss Bio Health. “The quicker we grow by learning from others, the greater the impact will be for the people and systems that need change. The CSweetener mentoring program is making a profound impact towards this goal for women and non-binary executives.”

The CSweetener Breakfast reunites past and current members of the CSweetener mentor and mentee network who are onsite at ViVE.

“With about 650 mentees having graduated or currently taking part in mentorships, the evidence shows that CSweetener is powerfully influential in accelerating leadership attainment—which ultimately benefits mentees and their employers, as well as contributing to more representative leadership in the industry as a whole,” said Janna Guinen, Executive Director, HLTH Foundation. “CSweetener fosters strong, even life-long relationships between mentors and mentees in the program. With ViVE, and thanks to the support of Bliss Bio Health, we have an opportunity to bring the community together.”

Building upon its successful launch in 2022, ViVE 2023 convenes senior and executive leaders in the digital healthcare space to drive growth opportunities through curated connections, personalized attendee journeys, and progressive programming.

