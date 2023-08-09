Blackboxstocks Launches Beta Program for StockNanny, an AI-Driven Portfolio Alert System Featuring Real-Time Market Data from Nasdaq Basic

StockNanny is Targeted at Self-Directed Investors, a Broad Market of 120+ Million People

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders, today announced the launch of the beta program for the Company’s new portfolio alert product StockNanny, featuring real-time data from Nasdaq.





StockNanny leverages the real-time analytics of the Blackbox platform with artificial intelligence (AI) to alert investors to informational and actionable changes to their individual stock portfolios. StockNanny is integrated with all major online brokers and allows users to import their stock portfolio and receive proprietary alerts in real time. StockNanny features real-time market data from Nasdaq Basic, which includes quotes and last sale data for all U.S. exchange-listed securities.

“As we continue working to complete our merger with Evtec Group, we’re excited to announce the launch of the beta version of StockNanny which leverages the predictive technology of Blackbox, enhanced by AI, and allows users of online brokerage apps to import their portfolio and receive real-time proprietary alerts,” said Gust Kepler, Chief Executive Officer of Blackbox. “We have received many positive reviews from early beta testers and we’re working hard to finalize the product for its official launch. StockNanny will serve a large demographic of over 120 million self-directed investors, a market exponentially larger than that of our current core product at Blackbox.”

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at Blackbox stocks are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as “if,” “may,” “might,” “will, “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contacts

Investors@blackboxstocks.com

PCG Advisory



Stephanie Prince



(646) 863-6341



sprince@pcgadvisory.com