Blackboxstocks Joins Forces with GoNoGo Charts to Provide the Ultimate Trend Indicator for Traders

GoNoGo Trend Indicator now Integrated into Blackbox Platform

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today that it has integrated the GoNoGo Trend Indicator from GoNoGo Charts into the Blackbox platform.





GoNoGo Trend® is available through the ChartIQ Technical Analysis solution, an S&P Global Market Intelligence company. The core GoNoGo chart contains colored price bars that identify the direction and strength of price movements. Coupling this powerful indicator with the Blackbox proprietary algo-driven alert system will provide Blackbox users with unparalleled insight into the real-time momentum of a stock.

Gust Kepler, CEO of Blackboxstocks, commented, ”AI has been the predominate market buzzword in 2023, but we have been harnessing the power of AI and predictive analytics since we launched our platform in 2016. Our system has been proven to consistently find the most volatile stocks with breakout potential and alerts our users to the biggest market movers in real-time. We’re excited about combining our analytics with the powerful and highly complementary GoNoGo trend indicator, which is the equivalent of putting Blackbox on digital steroids.”

GoNoGo Charts co-founders Alex Cole and Tyler Wood, CMT, and CEO and COO, respectively, added, “Some of the world’s foremost fund managers taught us that it is essential to develop a process. Using the same checklist or rules by which you determine position entry and exit creates a repeatable discipline that helps avoid behavioral pitfalls. Those same investors rely on a combination of many different indicators for a robust ‘weight of the evidence’ perspective. While that is powerful, we think that the complexity of a price chart can lead to ‘Analysis Paralysis’, in that too many components on the chart can obscure price action – our most important indicator of all!

“GoNoGo Charts seeks to equip every trader with a responsible checklist that actively reduces the clutter and indecision from their charts. Working with the Blackbox team to implement GoNoGo Trend directly into their default settings has been really powerful. Together, we believe that we’re able to help the whole community separate signals from noise and gain a clear picture of trend while keeping the focus on price.”

About GoNoGo Charts

GoNoGo Charts is revolutionizing the way investors see the markets. The GoNoGo analytical tools were meticulously developed over many years with input from the world’s top institutional portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to equip professional investors with simple-to-read measurements about whether the market environment is a “Go” for launch in terms of an idea, strategy or investment. GoNoGo Trend® blends all the foundational studies used by industry professionals into an indicator that color codes the price bar based on the strength of trend. Handling all the complex technical analysis and computing the heavy mathematics in the background, GoNoGo arrives at a chart that uses a weight of the evidence approach to show trend direction and intensity. For more information, please visit: www.gonogocharts.com

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually.

For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com.

