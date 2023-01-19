Black & Veatch’s ROI Framework for Commercial Water Management Helps Companies Address Water Quantity and Quality Issues

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To help companies strategically define and operationally address their water quantity and quality goals and metrics, Black & Veatch outlines its ROI framework — reevaluate, optimize, innovate — in its latest eBook, Value Every Drop: An ROI Framework for Commercial Water Management. The method helps commercial and industrial businesses secure the water they need and do more with the quantity they have while meeting their water quality requirements.

According to CDP, which helps global organizations disclose their environmental data, water disruptions cost companies $301 billion in 2020, five times more than it would have cost to address their water issues proactively. Confronted with ever-evolving regulatory requirements, climate risks and competition for access to safe, reliable water supplies, companies are focusing on their water consumption, waste and efficiency.

“Safe, reliable and affordable water is essential for businesses to thrive,” said Deepa Poduval, Senior Vice President, Global Advisory Leader at Black & Veatch. “Putting Black & Veatch’s ROI framework into action, commercial and industrial enterprises can effectively align their usage, discharge and stormwater management solutions with their operational and strategic goals for business success.”

Black & Veatch’s ROI framework is designed to help clients develop an understanding of their water risks and opportunities and implement solutions that promote their operational resilience and environmental stewardship. The Value Every Drop eBook offers guidance on how clients can manage water more efficiently to achieve significant business benefits such as reducing cost and risk and improving operational effectiveness.

Value Every Drop: An ROI Framework for Commercial Water Management can be downloaded here.

can be downloaded here. Deepa Poduval will speak at GreenBiz 23 in a session titled “New Frontiers in Corporate Water Action.”

