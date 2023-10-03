Bitwarden Named to Fast Company “Brands That Matter” List

Fast Company annual list honors companies and nonprofits that have built cultural relevance and positive community impact.

Bitwarden, the credential management leader, has been named to the Fast Company prestigious "Brands That Matter" list, honoring companies that demonstrate brand purpose for 2023.





In its third year, the companies and nonprofits named on the list are recognized for having built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community. The list recognizes 165 brands that give people compelling reasons to care—and offer inspiration for others to buy in.

“The scale and scope of honorees this year is incredible,” said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company editor-in-chief. “At first glance, there might not be much in common between brands like Bitwarden, M&M’s, and Dungeons & Dragons, but the thread that binds them is a commitment and purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience.”

Bitwarden is being recognized for its impact in the security space for forging a strong bond with its growing community of security-minded individuals and developers who believe in the company’s mission of making online security and protection a fundamental right accessible to all. The recognition also highlights how the Bitwarden fully-featured individual free password management plan is helping further that mission.

“This is an incredible honor for Bitwarden, and the Bitwarden community which furthers a mission of making security accessible to everyone,” said Michael Crandell, CEO of Bitwarden. “Bitwarden delivers a password manager that’s easy, convenient, secure, and available to all. The company believes that everyone has a right to stay safe online, which drives the commitment to offering a fully-featured individual free version of Bitwarden along with affordable plans for personal and business use. Being named to the Fast Company ‘Brands That Matter’ list validates that this approach resonates broadly with the general public and continues to gain momentum.”

Since its launch in 2016, Bitwarden has utilized a trusted, open source architecture providing full transparency for the utmost security. This direction fosters a passionate global community of millions of users and tens of thousands of businesses who continue to have an impact on Bitwarden and its offerings.

In September 2022, Bitwarden announced a $100 million minority growth investment, placing the company in a strong position to expand its portfolio. In January 2023, Bitwarden announced the acquisition of EU-based Passwordless.dev, a developer toolkit to provide an extensive, easy-to-deploy API for integrating FIDO2 WebAuthn-based passkeys into websites and enterprise applications. In mid 2023 Bitwarden launched Secrets Manager, empowering development teams to easily store, manage, automate, and share secrets at scale.

About Bitwarden

Bitwarden empowers enterprises, developers, and individuals to securely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open-source approach to password management, secrets management, and passwordless and passkey innovations, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices across all online experiences. Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Santa Barbara, California, Bitwarden is supported by a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

