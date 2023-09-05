Bishop-McCann Named to 2023 MeetingsNet CMI 25 List; Recognized as One of North America’s Largest Meetings, Incentive Programs, and Events Agencies

This is the 16th consecutive year that Bishop-McCann has been included in this list

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeetingsNet, a digital magazine and website dedicated to the meetings and incentives industry, has named Kansas City-based Bishop-McCann to its 2023 CMI 25 list, which highlights the largest and most influential corporate full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies in North America.





This is the 16th consecutive year that Bishop-McCann—a worldwide leader in the meetings, incentives, and events industry—has been included on this list.

“This award showcases the resiliency of our team and the strong culture we’ve built within Bishop-McCann,” said Rob Adams, Bishop-McCann President & Owner. “It’s also a testament to the strength of our client relationships, and our focus on creating ‘JOY’ by delivering the absolute best experiences for our clients across the globe.”

“The volume of meetings handled in 2022 was below levels seen pre-pandemic, but represented an amazing rebound from 2021,” said MeetingsNet Content Director Sue Hatch. “These companies are not just survivors—they’re growing, innovating, and building partnerships to drive success in today’s new market conditions.”

Bishop-McCann retains a network of employees and suppliers around the world, with an additional office in Chicago. Adams serves on the Meetings Professional International (MPI) Board of Trustees, the world’s largest meetings and events industry association, and he was named one of the top 25 influencers in the meetings and events industry in 2019. Bishop-McCann was also selected among hundreds of nominations as the winner of the Cvent CONNECT Pivotal Partner – Partner of the Year award. Additionally, Bishop-McCann is now Certified™ by Great Place To Work® and received this prestigious award based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company.

About Bishop-McCann:



Bishop-McCann is one of the global leaders in producing meetings, incentives, and events. The Bishop-McCann team executes all aspects of meeting and incentive travel planning, including event strategy, hotel procurement, air travel, event logistics, keynote speakers and entertainment procurement, event technology, meeting measurement, and experiential marketing.

