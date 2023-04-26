Bishop-McCann Looks Within, Promotes Justin Myers to New Vice President of Client Development

Myers brings more than 15 years of experience in strategic marketing and events for both agencies and clients

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bishop-McCann, a worldwide leader in the meetings, incentives, and events industry, is proud to announce the promotion of Justin Myers to the newly created position of Vice President of Client Development & Marketing. With more than 15 years of strategic marketing, brand, campaign, and event management experience that touches both the client and agency side of the business, Myers brings a unique perspective to this new role at Bishop-McCann.





As Vice President of Client Development, Myers will be responsible for bolstering Bishop-McCann’s relationships with clients, associates, and partners, as well as overseeing its strategic sales and marketing. Myers was previously Head, Commercial & Hospitality Client Group at Bishop-McCann, where he led operations and account strategy. In this role, he oversaw the team that was awarded the Motivation Masters Award, which is given to the best-in-class incentive and recognition programs. Prior to joining Bishop-McCann, he spent 10 years on the client side of the business, overseeing a team of marketers and event planners for a Fortune 500 technology telecommunications company. In this role, Myers developed national award-winning marketing campaigns and events, including two Global ACE Awards from the Business Marketing Association.

“Throughout my career, I’ve designed the client strategy for award-winning events, always applying a lens of how this event impacts the business from a marketing perspective,” said Myers. “I understand what clients want from their agencies because I was the client. I’m excited to bring my unique perspective into this leadership role, so Bishop-McCann can continue to build personalized relationships with clients and differentiate its services.”

“Justin’s proven leadership around event design, paired with his client-side background, makes him a valuable operational leader,” said Rob Adams, Bishop-McCann President and Co-Owner. “He understands the distinctive concerns of our clients, and he can see potential in our clients that other agencies cannot.”

