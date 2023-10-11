Birthright-Taglit Youth Executive Forum Calls for Immediate Expulsion of NYU and Ivy League Students Supporting Hamas

TEL-AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Birthright-Taglit Youth Executive Forum, a powerhouse of CEOs and leaders from organizations with a cumulative worth of USD billions, has issued a stern demand for the immediate expulsion of Ivy League students who have openly supported the Hamas terror organization. This call is precipitated by a disconcerting statement from an NYU student leader, which starkly failed to denounce violent acts and atrocities perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli citizens.





Representing a potent philanthropy network that spans military, federal, legal, and law offices, the Taglit-Birthright Young Executive Forum has dispatched similar letters to other Ivy League institutions, urging a firm stance against any endorsement for terrorist organizations. The Taglit-Birthright Young Executive Forum, representing millions of Jews worldwide, is steadfast in its commitment to justice, humanity, and ethical leadership.

The Birthright-Taglit Youth Executive Forum, bolstered by a philanthropy network deeply embedded in various pivotal sectors, is united in opposing any form of support for terrorist organizations, especially within educational institutions intended to cultivate ethical leadership and moral integrity.

Demanding Immediate and Decisive Action



The Taglit-Birthright Young Executive Forum demands immediate and comprehensive reviews of statements and actions by Ivy League students that seemingly align with or support terrorist organizations. This includes enforcing strict accountability for morally objectionable statements and considering their potential to incite division and hostility among the student body. Furthermore, the Taglit-Birthright Young Executive Forum calls for the immediate removal of such individuals from leadership positions and a public reaffirmation of the institutions’ commitment to maintaining an environment that upholds the highest ethical standards.

Representing millions of Jews worldwide, the Birthright-Taglit Youth Executive Forum underscores the imperative of standing united against acts of violence and terrorism, ensuring that educational institutions remain safe spaces for all students, free from the influence and support of terrorist organizations.

Expressing Gratitude to President Biden and Calling for Further Action



The Taglit-Birthright Young Executive Forum extends its gratitude to President Biden for his unapologetic support of the State of Israel and calls upon him to implement stringent measures to diminish the influence and support of Hamas sympathizers on American soil. It is pivotal to shield American educational institutions from becoming hotbeds for terrorist support.

