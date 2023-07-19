BioTek reMEDys Calls for Increased Juvenile Arthritis Awareness and Education

NEW CASTLE, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JA–With July being Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month, BioTek reMEDys, a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases, is calling for enhanced education and awareness of the condition.

An estimated 300,000 children in the US are affected by some form of Juvenile Arthritis (JA). The disease takes a unique physical and emotional toll on children, often resulting in debilitating pain.

BioTek reMEDys is urging its clinical and patient constituents and the population at large to become more aware and get involved via national resources such as the Arthritis Foundation. To draw awareness to the condition, BioTek reMEDys is also encouraging people to share their stories online or via social media with the hashtag #StrongerThanJA.

“It is critical to share information and raise awareness about Juvenile Arthritis year round, but each July, there is a focus and concentrated effort to educate people, break down stigma, support and bring hope to children with JA and their families,” said BioTek reMEDys’ CEO and founder Chai Gadde. “At BioTek reMEDys we are proud to be one of the few organizations today that serves this specific community of patients through our specialty infusion services.”

Learn more about juvenile arthritis, the types of arthritis that affect children, what are the common treatments available, and what you can do to support the cause. You can get more information on the Arthritis Foundation website, www.arthritis.org, which provides resources for parents, kids, and teens to manage medication, activity, and eating habits.

This weekend, BioTek reMEDys will also be exhibiting at the Florida Society of Rheumatology Annual Meeting (July 21-23) at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

BioTek reMEDys is a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases. Through supply chain management, innovative technology and trained specialty pharmacists, BioTek reMEDys is able to deliver superior service at a lower cost. The company bridges the gap between managed care, physicians and patients by facilitating the authorization, procurement and administration of specialty medications and infusions. BioTek reMEDys provides high-touch therapies, biologics and pharmaceuticals to support treatment for patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions, ensuring the highest quality of care. For information visit www.biotekrx.com.

Paul Williams



paul@medialinecommunications.com

310/569-0023