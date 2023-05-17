BioTek reMEDys Calls for Increased Huntington’s Disease Awareness and Education

NEW CASTLE, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HD–With May being Huntington’s Disease Awareness Month, BioTek reMEDys, a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases, is calling for enhanced education and awareness of the condition.

Huntington’s Disease (HD) is a genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities, usually during their prime working years, and has no cure.

BioTek reMEDys is urging its clinical and patient constituents and the population at large to become more aware and get involved via national resources such as the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. To draw awareness to the often underdiagnosed condition, BioTek reMEDys is also encouraging people to post photos of themselves wearing blue with the hashtag #LetsTalkAboutHD on social media.

“Every month is an important time to raise awareness about Huntington’s Disease, but each May there is a focus and concentrated effort to educate people, break down stigma, support, and bring hope to people with HD and their families,” said BioTek reMEDys’ CEO and founder Chai Gadde. “HD is often misdiagnosed or overlooked and we hope to help shine a light on the importance of education about the condition. At BioTek reMEDys we are proud to be one of the very few organizations today that serves this specific community of patients through our specialty infusion services.”

“While there is currently no cure for HD,” added Gadde, “through specialty medications and support, there is much that can be done to improve quality of life for those who have it – and for their loved ones. We’ll be wearing blue this month to help drive awareness, but more importantly, we will be sharing what we know with patients, patient families, and clinicians every day of the year.”

BioTek reMEDys provides therapy-specific patient education materials and its National Customer Support Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help HD patients and their loved ones manage critical aspects of care. By servicing very specific disease states such as HD, BioTek reMEDys’ expert team maintains its focus on patient care – making sure that dosages and treatments are appropriate.

Additional information and news about Huntington’s Disease can be found at the Huntington’s Disease Society of America website, hdsa.org

BioTek reMEDys is a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases. Through supply chain management, innovative technology and trained specialty pharmacists, BioTek reMEDys is able to deliver superior service at a lower cost. The company bridges the gap between managed care, physicians and patients by facilitating the authorization, procurement and administration of specialty medications and infusions. BioTek reMEDys provides high-touch therapies, biologics and pharmaceuticals to support treatment for patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions, ensuring the highest quality of care. For information visit www.biotekrx.com.

