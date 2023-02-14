Biosero and Analytik Jena Enter Co-marketing Agreement for Automated Liquid Handling Laboratory Workflow

SAN DIEGO & JENA, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, and Analytik Jena today announced a co-marketing agreement that will allow the companies to promote applications of their combined laboratory automation technologies that will enable customers to accelerate and optimize their scientific research. Biosero and Analytik Jena will be demonstrating these workflows at the SLAS2023 International Conference and Exhibition taking place in San Diego from February 25 to March 1.

Analytik Jena offers innovative laboratory instrumentation for numerous scientific applications, including the Biometra TRobot II, a thermal cycler for PCR; the qTOWER³ real-time PCR thermal cycler with a 12-color plate scanner; and the CyBio FeliX liquid handler. The compact and versatile CyBioFeliX platform is a popular choice for liquid handling in automated laboratory setups and is suitable for applications such as screening preparation, compound management, and running extractions for next-generation sequencing and PCR workflows.

Biosero provides Green Button Go® laboratory automation software to schedule, coordinate, and manage the physical flow of materials and the digital flow of information on a single workstation, throughout an entire laboratory, or across facilities on a research campus.

Through this co-marketing agreement, Analytik Jena and Biosero will showcase the value of pairing Analytik Jena instrumentation with Green Button Go software for a seamless, fully automated experience that allows users to increase laboratory productivity while minimizing hands-on time. After the SLAS conference, Biosero will demonstrate the technologies in its San Diego Acceleration Lab, and Analytik Jena will do the same in its Tewksbury, Mass., facility.

“We developed much of our instrumentation, including the CyBio FeliX platform, to increase the automation potential for our customers, and this co-marketing agreement with Biosero will make it possible to extend the use of our technologies well beyond standard working hours thanks to the uniquely effective Green Button Go software suite,” said Yean Lee, North America Sales Director for Liquid Handling at Analytik Jena. “Now, scientists can deploy our instrumentation to run more experiments, produce more data, and generate more insights while minimizing the need for human intervention.”

Ryan Bernhardt, Chief Commercial Officer at Biosero, commented: “It is an honor to work with Analytik Jena, an industry-leading provider of laboratory automation technology. We are pleased to offer scientists around the world a streamlined approach for pairing Analytik Jena’s trusted instrumentation with our Green Button Go software for automation solutions that accelerate new scientific discoveries.”

About Analytik Jena

Analytik Jena is a provider of high-end analytical measuring technology, of instruments and products in the fields of biotechnology and molecular diagnostics, as well as liquid handling and automation technologies. Services, as well as device-specific consumables, tips, adapters and disposables, such as reagents or plastic articles, complete the Group’s extensive range of products. Analytik Jena has locations all over the world, with headquarters in Jena, Germany, and is part of the Swiss Endress+Hauser Group.

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Biosero’s Green Button Go® Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Additionally, Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. Biosero is passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world’s most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts



Biosero:



Suzanne Howard



suzanne@bioscribe.com

Analytik Jena:



Carrie Brennan



carrie.brennan@analytik-jena.com