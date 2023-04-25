Biocontrol Industry Leader Ashish Malik Partners with DunhamTrimmer Bio Intelligence as Senior Industry Associate

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DunhamTrimmer, the market leader in business intelligence for the biocontrol, biostimulant, biofertilizer, and specialty nutrition industries, announced today that Ashish Malik will be partnering with the company as Senior Industry Associate. A well-known leader in the biologicals market, Malik brings more than 20 years of experience in senior executive roles with agricultural input companies with a focus on biological solutions.





This move marks another key relationship for DunhamTrimmer — the pre-eminent resource for clients seeking data and business intelligence relating to global biocontrol, biostimulant, and biofertilizer markets, technologies, and distribution strategies — as it continues to build the knowledge base, experience, and reach of its team around the world. It will also allow the company to expand its services for clients in the areas of business planning, strategy, and corporate development.

“Ashish has held senior-level roles with Syngenta, AgraQuest and Bayer, and currently at BVT, and brings an in-depth understanding of the global bioprotection market,” said Mark Trimmer, Managing Partner of DunhamTrimmer. “He has developed strategies to successfully integrate biological solutions with other crop inputs and demonstrated an ability to form alliances with other companies to achieve his goals.”

Malik currently serves as President and CEO of AgTech startup Bee Vectoring Technologies (BVT). Prior to BVT he was VP of Global Marketing for Biologics at Bayer CropScience, where he was responsible for managing the portfolio of biological assets for the company and advancing the strategy to develop integrated crop solutions. Prior to its acquisition by Bayer, Malik was Senior VP of Global Marketing at AgraQuest and a member of the company’s Executive Team, responsible for the company’s strategic and tactical marketing activities, regulatory affairs, and product development, and Head of Commercial Operations for the Home Care Division at Syngenta. He currently serves on the Board of the Biological Products Industry Alliance (BPIA).

“In my current role as BVT’s CEO and in past roles, I have used and relied on DunhamTrimmer’s services to build winning strategies,” Malik said. “They are THE experts in the areas of ag biologicals, and I am excited to provide my expertise to them and their clients to amplify and grow the increasingly important role that biologicals play in the agriculture industry.”

About DunhamTrimmer

DunhamTrimmer is the premier business management, strategic marketing, market research and intelligence firm with a singular focus on the Global Biological Markets for agriculture (biocontrol/biopesticide, biostimulant, and biofertilizer sectors). Since 2011, DunhamTrimmer has been serving their clients with detailed, custom single-client studies as well as an expanding range of multiclient reports on the companies and products in these sectors. The company counts among its diverse range of clients, global crop protection and global fertilizer companies, biopesticide, biostimulant & biofertilizer manufacturers, investment firms, and food producers/processors/marketing companies.

Contacts

Rick Melnick



Vice President, Global Business



rick@dunhamtrimmer.com