Billups Launches OOH-Centric Analytics Platform and Measurement Dashboard

Billups Analytics and Measurement Dashboard will provide advertisers with near real-time analytics and performance metrics to optimize OOH campaigns

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Billups, a global OOH managed services agency helping advertisers and agencies strengthen media performance through a patented analytics and measurement platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of Billups Analytics, an innovative analytics platform specifically for OOH campaign performance tracking and measurement. Leveraging machine learning technology, Billups Analytics is poised to transform how advertisers and marketers evaluate the effectiveness and impact of their OOH campaigns.





“The misperception that OOH is not measurable inhibits investment from marketers seeking lower funnel results,” said David Krupp, global CEO, Billups. “Billups Analytics provides advertisers with insights into OOH performance by monitoring tailored delivery metrics for each board or screen at every hour of the day. This detailed measurement provides a clearer understanding of the campaign’s performance in near real-time. As a result, advertisers can dive deeper into pacing and delivery, and optimize campaigns quickly and effectively.”

Billups Analytics features a proprietary Measurement Dashboard that provides insights on both traditional and digital OOH advertisements, equipping advertisers with near real-time data on audience reach and demographics, along with a detailed analysis of each board or screen’s contribution to the overall campaign. Unlike other OOH measurement tools, Billups Analytics and Measurement Dashboard offer an all-encompassing view of the comprehensive OOH marketplace, ensuring a broader, more holistic understanding of campaign performance and audience engagement.

“We wanted to understand how audiences perceive an ad while simultaneously measuring the upper and lower funnel metrics that advertisers expect from other media,” said Shawn Spooner, chief technology officer, Billups. “In doing so, we built machine learning techniques for understanding both visibility and potential obstructions and the role that competition for attention plays in the likelihood of any viewer seeing your message. More specifically, the segmentation of available results by format and units, as well as by day and hour of the day, is a key differentiator to other industry-agnostic analytics tools on the market.”

Key features and benefits of Billups Analytics and Measurement Dashboard include:

Comprehensive Analytics: From reach and frequency to audience insights, advertisers gain a deep understanding of the impact and effectiveness of their campaigns.

From reach and frequency to audience insights, advertisers gain a deep understanding of the impact and effectiveness of their campaigns. Near Real-Time Data: Access up-to-the-minute campaign performance metrics to make data-driven decisions and optimize campaigns on the fly.

Access up-to-the-minute campaign performance metrics to make data-driven decisions and optimize campaigns on the fly. Actionable Insights: Easily visualize and interpret campaign performance, identify trends and make informed adjustments to maximize return on investment.

Easily visualize and interpret campaign performance, identify trends and make informed adjustments to maximize return on investment. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to both seasoned advertisers and newcomers to the OOH space.

In addition to officially launching Billups Analytics, the company has also announced the establishment of Billups Labs, a research and development team dedicated to testing prototypes and collecting customer feedback to inform Billups’ product roadmap.

“Billups Labs gives existing clients exclusive access to our research and product innovations. In this sandbox environment, customers are not just observers but active participants with the opportunity to influence the trajectory of Billups’ technological advancements,” added Spooner.

Among the first innovations to emerge from Billups Labs, Billups Analytics and Measurement Dashboard sets the foundation for total visibility into campaign performance across static and digital formats, helping usher OOH into the performance age.

To learn more about Billups Analytics and how it can revolutionize your OOH campaigns, visit https://www.billups.com/reporting-analytics.

About Billups

Billups is reinventing Out-of-Home planning and placement for the performance age. Blending art and science, Billups leads the industry with patented scientific targeting, accurate Out-of-Home measurement and an AI-powered recommendation engine. Billups supports advertisers, agencies and media owners through services and platform technology that make Out-of-Home as automated and attributable as the most effective digital ads. Visit us at www.billups.com.

