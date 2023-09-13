Billups Appoints Former Yahoo Executive Stephanie Gutnik as Global Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Billups, a global Out-of-Home (OOH) technology and managed services company, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Gutnik as global chief strategy officer. In her new role, Gutnik will develop and execute Billups’ international product roadmap and go-to-market strategy to promote the adoption of programmatic digital OOH (DOOH) and amplify the overall presence of OOH within the broader advertising industry.





“Thanks to new and emerging technologies like augmented reality, automation and artificial intelligence, the OOH industry is experiencing a digital renaissance, and Billups is at the forefront of this global transformation,” said Gutnik when asked why she decided to join Billups. “With 20 years of unparalleled OOH expertise and innovation, Billups is the gold standard for OOH planning, activation, and measurement. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and further cementing its leading position in the advertising technology landscape.”

Before joining Billups, Gutnik served as the global head of DOOH at Yahoo, where she was responsible for defining the company’s DOOH strategy, product feature set and go-to-market strategy. Prior, Gutnik served as vice president of digital strategy and programmatic sales at OUTFRONT Media and vice president of business development at Broadsign. She also previously ran marketing for Broadsign and worked in advertising sales at News Corp.

“Stephanie’s appointment to our leadership team marks a pivotal moment in Billups’ journey,” said Billups chief executive officer David Krupp. “As we approach our 20th anniversary, Stephanie’s vast experience, combined with her visionary approach to OOH, will undoubtedly advance our position as a global leader in the industry. We are thrilled to welcome her into the fold and eagerly anticipate the transformative impact she is poised to bring.”

An internationally recognized voice in the OOH industry, Gutnik is an award-winning public speaker and has received “Rising Star” awards from both the World Out of Home Organization and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA). Her commitment to the industry is evident in her roles on the board of directors of the Canadian Association of New York, the Digital Signage Experience Advisory Board, as well as her Co-Chair positions in the OAAA Innovations Committee and the Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada DOOH Committee. She is also a doctoral candidate studying marketing at Edinburgh Business School.

Together, Krupp, Gutnik and the global team at Billups aim to redefine the boundaries of OOH advertising, blending innovation with strategic, data-backed insights to drive unparalleled growth and engagement in the industry.

About Billups

Billups is reinventing Out-of-Home (OOH) planning and placement for the performance age. Blending art and science, Billups leads the industry with patented scientific targeting, accurate OOH measurement and an AI-powered recommendation engine. Billups supports advertisers, agencies and media owners through services and platform technology that make OOH as automated and attributable as the most effective digital ads. Visit us at www.billups.com.

