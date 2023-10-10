Billups Acquires OOH Labs from Agency X, Creating North America’s Largest Independent OOH Specialist Agency

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Billups, a global Out-of-Home (OOH) technology and managed services company, announces the acquisition of OOH Labs, a Canadian independent media agency driven by science, supported by data and managed by OOH professionals. The acquisition will provide Billups and OOH Labs customers with a greater reach across North America, enhanced programmatic capabilities, and extended access to Billups’ patented measurement and attribution solutions.





“The decision to unite with OOH Labs goes beyond expanding our geographical footprint; it’s about aligning with a team that shares our values and client-focused approach,” said Billups co-founder Benjamin Billups. “Kevin’s unwavering dedication to his team and clients’ success is inspiring and truly commendable. This alliance signifies a melding of expertise and ethos, promising enhanced innovation and comprehensive solutions tailored to the distinct needs of our diverse clientele across North America. It is a very natural alignment for us.”

Since its founding in 2020, OOH Labs has experienced rapid growth throughout Canada and has carved out a distinct niche in the local OOH market. With offices in Toronto and Montreal, the company is led by a team of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds in client services, agency operations and media ownership.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Billups,” said Kevin McDonald, chief executive officer and founder of Agency X, the former parent company of OOH Labs. “Through our countless discussions, it is clear that Billups’ culture, entrepreneurial spirit and passion for the OOH space align perfectly with ours. I look forward to our two organizations collaborating to elevate the share of spend in the OOH industry.”

The acquisition positions Billups as the largest OOH technology and managed services provider in North America, enhancing the reach of Billups’ patented measurement and attribution solutions, which now spans 15 countries across North America, EMEA and Southeast Asia.

“We have admired OOH Labs for some time and after getting to know Kevin and his incredible team, we knew we found the right partner to advance Billups’ foothold in North America,” said David Krupp, global CEO of Billups. “Joining our companies will amplify our collective reach, enhance our market intelligence, and drive tangible business outcomes for our clients.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of Billups’ recent acquisition of TAC Media, further solidifying Billups’ unwavering commitment to global expansion and developing best-in-class OOH innovations.

About Billups

Billups is reinventing Out-of-Home planning and placement for the performance age. Blending art and science, Billups leads the industry with patented scientific targeting, accurate Out-of-Home measurement and an AI-powered recommendation engine. Billups supports advertisers, agencies and media owners through services and platform technology that make Out-of-Home as automated and attributable as the most effective digital ads. Visit us at www.billups.com.

About OOH Labs

OOH LABS is an independent Out-of-Home Specialist. It is driven by science, supported by data, and managed by a strong leadership team with vast knowledge of outdoor and place-based advertising spaces.

Working in close collaboration with our agency partners, media operators and industry leaders, we spend every minute of every day developing impactful media solutions and planning efficient & measurable Out-of-Home campaigns for our clients.

