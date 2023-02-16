BILL Earns #1 Spot in G2’s 2023 Top 50 Accounting and Finance Software Ranking for the Third Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BILL—BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, holding the top position on G2’s Annual Best Software Products for Accounting and Finance Software list for the third successive year.

With a network of over 4.7 million members, BILL solutions empower businesses to automate their finances, providing them greater efficiency, visibility and control over their financial operations. BILL helps businesses save 50% of the time typically spent on the accounts payable process.

Customers rated BILL #1 for Best Accounting and Finance Software Products for the second year in a row, and third year overall.

“For over 16 years, BILL has been a pioneer in the financial automation space, and our commitment to innovation for our customers has never been stronger,” said Irana Wasti, Chief Product Officer at BILL. “That’s why we are delighted to be recognized by customers as the industry leader in this space. Our customers play an essential role in our economy and the communities they serve, and we are honored to help them on this journey.”

Here’s what customers across industries are saying about BILL:

“BILL is one of the greatest tools that we use to efficiently serve clients with excellence. I love that from any device — phone or computer — our entire team can create, approve, and pay bills from anywhere. Stop messing around with printing and sending checks, figuring out how people want to be paid. Simplify your life, streamline your processes, and use BILL.” – Jeff Hawkins, owner of MyGoodBooks.

“BILL automates my finances and makes my job as easy as it looks. BILL’s approval process with built-in workflows is awesome. I can quickly enter bills or invoices and automatically assign approvers, and don’t have to waste time chasing down approvals. Through BILL, I’m able to store my documents in one place and retrieve them quickly for my customers. BILL helps me stay organized and has saved me so much time.” – Marianne Aguilar, Accounting Lead of SOL 365.

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are dedicated to automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Hundreds of thousands of businesses trust BILL solutions to manage financial workflows, including payables, receivables, and spend and expense management. With BILL, businesses are connected to a network of millions of members, so they can pay or get paid faster. Through our automated solutions, we help SMBs simplify and control their finances, so they can confidently manage their businesses, and succeed on their terms. BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. BILL is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit bill.com.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

G2 Media Contact:

Jenny Gardynski at G2



jgardynski@g2.com or press@g2.com

BILL Press Contact:

Mark Heller



mheller@hq.bill.com

BILL IR Contact:

Karen Sansot



ksansot@hq.bill.com